Ray Rodrigues

Florida Sen. Ray Rodrigues, center, views redistricting maps on a video monitor as an identical one is displayed behind him during a Senate Committee on Reapportionment hearing in a legislative session in Tallahassee, Fla.

 PHELAN M. EBENHACK/AP PHOTO, FILE

TALLAHASSEE — A Leon County circuit judge has ruled that key state lawmakers and a top aide to Gov. Ron DeSantis can be questioned about a controversial congressional redistricting plan that passed in April.

Judge J. Lee Marsh, in two rulings dated Thursday, cleared the way for depositions of six lawmakers, five current and former legislative staff members and J. Alex Kelly, a deputy chief of staff to DeSantis. He also ordered the DeSantis administration to provide documents sought by plaintiffs challenging the redistricting plan, though he will privately review the documents to determine whether they should be shielded.

