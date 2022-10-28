SEBRING — Veterans Day is just around the corner on Nov. 11. It is a day to honor all veterans, and Carl Horton, owner of Freedom Lawn Care and Landscaping, aims to do just that – again.
Horton is currently taking nominations for veterans to honor by gifting them a year’s worth of free lawn care. Horton has been doing this since 2019 and it grows in popularity every year. The lucky veteran won’t have to mow, weed whack or use the blower for a full year.
Horton has many family members in the military and is very patriotic.
“This is just my way to honor veterans,” Horton said. “Without our veterans, we wouldn’t be where we are today. This is just my way of giving back to them.”
Several deserving veterans have had extra spare time to spend with their families instead of working in the yard because of Horton. Although he always has the intention of choosing one veteran, he usually ends up with so many moving nominations, he ends up choosing two or more. Only time will tell what happens this year. The winner will be announced on Veterans Day.
There’s not a lot of requirements: The nominee must be a past or present veteran and have an acre or less of property. There are several ways to enter your favorite veteran: by calling Horton at 863-655-2526 or email freedomlawncare@embarqmail.com or by going to the Freedom Lawn Care and Landscaping FaceBook page and putting the name in the comment or private message him.
Simply tell Horton why you think your favorite veteran should get a break from mowing. You can include pictures if you want.