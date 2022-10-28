horton

From left: Carl Horton thanks Air Force veteran Paul Deshazo for his service by gifting him a year’s worth of lawn care in 2019.

 KIM LEATHERMAN/STAFF

SEBRING — Veterans Day is just around the corner on Nov. 11. It is a day to honor all veterans, and Carl Horton, owner of Freedom Lawn Care and Landscaping, aims to do just that – again.

Horton is currently taking nominations for veterans to honor by gifting them a year’s worth of free lawn care. Horton has been doing this since 2019 and it grows in popularity every year. The lucky veteran won’t have to mow, weed whack or use the blower for a full year.

