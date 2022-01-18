AVON PARK — After a year of friendly racing due to the uncertainty of COVID-19, the NASGRASS lawnmower racers completed their fourth race of the season on Saturday Jan. 8 as new competitors have entered the fray and have made an immediate impact, as most of the race divisions are extremely tight after four races.
In the youngest class, Mini-Mow, Hailee Ryan picked up her first wins of the season in both the heat and feature races. Ryan is in second place in points with 405 and cut points leader Thomas Veal’s 40-point lead to 30 with the wins. Veal placed second in both races and has accumulated 435 total points.
The Mini-Mow Pro is the next step for young drivers and currently has Colton Ryan sitting on top of the points lead with 375. Jaynah Pollard is making a strong run at Ryan after suffering a big hit in points back in November for a disqualification, and has worked his way back to second with a pair of wins in January and now owns second place in points with 335.
In the FX Novus class, Blaine Pollard currently has a solid lead of 150 points with 435 total, winning all three heat race this season and three out of four feature races. Tyler Rushen broke Pollard’s streak with a win in the feature race this month.
In the Grand Prix (GP), Bill Nelson won both the heat and feature races and pulled him into a tie for first place in the points standings with David Curry, who finished second in both races. Both racers now have 320 points.
In the GPT class, Bill Veal expanded his points lead with a pair of wins to hold a 60- point lead, for a total of 425, over Michael Graves and O’Neal Stinson, who are tied for second with 365.
In the FXL class, Reed Wallace won the heat race and Stacy Wallace won the feature. Reed Wallace maintained the points lead over Stacy Wallace by fifteen points, 415-400.
Steve Black won his third consecutive feature race in the FXL class and holds on to first in overall points with 420 with Reed Wallace applying pressure in second place with 380 points.
In the fastest class, the FXT, two veterans are battled for the points title as Randy Gandy holds a tenuous 30-point lead over Bruce Runyon. Bill Veal won the heat race and Gandy won the feature.
In the crowd favorite KART class, Michael Castronovo regained the points lead with wins in both the heat and feature races. Castronovo edged out Greg Butts to take a ten point lead in the standings, 405-395.
Lawnmower racing will resume again at the Avon Park Mower Plex in Avon Park on Saturday, Feb. 12 with the heat races starting at 6 p.m.