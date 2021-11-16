JACKSONVILLE — Trevor Lawrence has never endured anything close to this. The No. 1 overall draft pick is going through a stretch of offensive dysfunction that’s left him looking little like a generational quarterback.
Although Lawrence has been plagued by dropped passes and penalties – none of them his fault – the former Clemson star has failed to pick up the slack for Jacksonville’s suddenly inept offense.
And his numbers reflect the team’s struggles.
Lawrence has completed 54.8% of his passes for 518 yards, with one touchdown, one interception and a key fumble in his last three games. The Jaguars (2-7) remain last in the league in third-down conversions (30.3%), with that number dropping after moving the chains 11 times in 42 attempts the last three weeks.
Jacksonville’s defense has been solid enough to give Lawrence chances to win the last two games. He missed several opportunities to put away Buffalo last week – the defense ultimately handled it – and fumbled trying to mount a winning drive in a 23-17 loss at Indianapolis on Sunday.
“That just stings when you end the game that way,” Lawrence said. “I’m disappointed in myself, frustrated, but I know how far we’ve come. … We have a locker room full of guys, coaches and players, that believe, and we’re on the right track.
“But this one hurts just because I’m frustrated with myself. I had a chance to go win the game and have to do that. I had no doubt we were going to win the game. The whole offense believed it. Just have to finish.”
Jacksonville’s biggest issue on offense is a lack of playmakers. Running back James Robinson doesn’t have breakaway speed, and the team’s top three receivers are 31-year-old Marvin Jones, converted cornerback Jamal Agnew, and second-year pro Laviska Shenault, who’s more apt at running over defenders than by them.
Drops have been a problem all season. Agnew had two Sunday, and Robinson, Shenault and Dan Arnold each had one. Arnold and fellow tight end Chris Manhertz also were flagged for half of the team’s eight penalties.
“A position had four penalties, what is that?” coach Urban Meyer said. “That’s not the quarterback, but it’s cumulative and he’s the quarterback. When the offense is playing great, it’s because their quarterback and everyone around them is playing great. When they struggle, everyone around them struggles.”