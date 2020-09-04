David Dunn-Rankin’s article in the Aug. 30 issue was compassionate, well done and tells one of the many true stories of the plight of the working poor. Our working poor have the deck stacked against them in many ways. While the rich enjoy the deck stacked in their favor. Employers like Jeff Bezos make $400,000 plus per hour or $800 million a year on average and pay the maximum Social Security and Medicare of about $25,000 and low if any income tax. While the working poor pay at least $1,566 out of their meager yearly income for Social Security and Medicare. That’s $1,566 out of $14,000 vs $25,000 out of $800 million by comparison.
Granted this is the extreme example but it helps to point out when discussing court costs and fees and almost everything else. The working poor are pitted against the working class when it should be the aggregate of all workers and retired workers vs the $10,000, $50,000, $100,000, $200,000, $300,000 and now $400,000 per hour employees who are not paying their fair share.
One way to help remedy this is to change the laws that govern the “going public” process of private companies going public by requiring the sharing of the wealth that that process produces with the employees who created it.
Matt Mays
Sebring