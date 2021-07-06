TALLAHASSEE — The first lawsuit to challenge the legality of the sports betting provision in the 2021 Gaming Compact between the State of Florida and the Seminole Tribe was filed on Friday. The lawsuit was filed by West Flagler Associates (Magic City Casino) and Bonita-Fort Myers Corporation (Bonita Springs Poker Room) in the U.S. District Court in Tallahassee.
The lawsuit names Gov. Ron DeSantis and Secretary of the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, Julie Brown, as defendants. According to gaming law and sports betting attorney Daniel Wallach, Secretary of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland will be added to the lawsuit if the compact is approved or the Bureau of Indian Affairs takes no action in the 45 days it has to disallow the compact, which essentially lets the compact pass.
At the heart of the lawsuit is the online betting provision, which would allow sports bettors anywhere in the state to place a wager, not just those on Tribal grounds. The 2021 Compact states it considers wagers placed through servers located on Tribal property as being made on Tribal property, which U.S. courts have disagreed with in the past.
“’Deeming’ the bet to have been placed on Indian lands because the servers are located there contradicts decades of well-established precedent interpreting applicable federal law,” the lawsuit reads. “Contrary to the legal fiction created by the 2021 Compact and Implementing Law, a bet is placed both where the bettor and the casino are each located.”
The lawsuit states the compact violates the Wire Act of 1961, the Unlawful Gaming Enforcement Act of 2006 and the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, stating “the 2021 Compact is unauthorized under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act (IGRA) because they purport to allow bettors to place bets on sporting events from outside the Tribe’s six (6) reservations, although the bettors are not on ‘Indian land’ as defined in the IGRA.”
The State of Florida has previously argued that a bet must be placed on Tribal lands for it to constitute as falling under the scope of the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act.
In an amicus brief filed in the 9th Circuit appeal in Couer d’Alene Tribe v. AT&T, the state wrote, “The ‘on Indian lands’ requirement of IGRA clearly mandates that any Indian gaming activity, including a consumer’s play or participation in the game, physically take place on tribal land. The existence of a phone bank and centralized computer system on the Couer d’Alene reservation does not change the uncontested fact that the person making the wager is located outside of Idaho, and clearly not on the Couer d’Alene reservation. As a consequence, because the wager is placed off the reservation, the gaming activity is not conducted ‘on Indian lands’ as plainly required by IGRA.”
One of the clauses in the 2021 Compact is a pledge from Gov. DeSantis to try and help the Seminole Tribe have the compact passed by the Department of the Interior and the lawsuit seeks to prevent him from “cooperating with the Tribe to secure approval of the 2021 Compact in its current form.”
Wallach said the filing of the lawsuit is just the first step, as it is not “self-executing,” and said plaintiffs may seek judicial intervention in the form of a restraining order or injunction as soon as this week.