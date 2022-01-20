SEBRING — Britney Lee Andrus, accused with her accomplice of beating an elderly man to death and stealing his car, is not competent to stand trial, according to her attorney.
Defense lawyer Peter Brewer filed the competency motion with the circuit court last week.
The details of Brewer’s argument are blocked from public view, but competency relates to a defendant’s mental state after a crime. It describes a defendant’s ability to follow court proceedings, and specifically, whether she can help in his or her own defense.
Brewer asked Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada to appoint a mental health expert from the list of psychiatrists and psychologists the court maintains for such purposes.
“This motion seeks only an examination into the defendant’s mental competency to proceed and is not a notice of intent to rely on defense of insanity,” Brewer wrote in his motion.
If she is found to be incompetent, then the court can order her into psychiatric care to bring her to the level of competency. It was done with Phillip J. Markland, who was treated and found competent to stand trial in the murder of his uncle.
Brewer is also asking the court to pay for a private investigator to help interview witnesses and gather evidence to help his client’s case. He wants to pay an investigator $40 an hour until $1,600 is spent.
Estrada scheduled a hearing on Andrus’ competency for Feb. 2.
Andrus’ codefendant, Christopher Ethan Best, was also in court Wednesday. His next court appearance is March 16. They are being tried separately.
The pair pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder during the commission of a burglary, burglary with battery, and grand theft auto in connection with the attack that killed the elderly citizen in his home. Each faces life in prison.
They were arrested in Highlands County on Oct. 25, 2021, a year after the crime.
Detectives say the pair beat 88-year-old James Little in his bedroom; blood evidence showed the elderly man walked or ran from his attackers but could not escape. They then ransacked Little’s home and stole jewelry, a clock, a safe, and his automobile.
Andrus reported Little’s injury to emergency dispatchers five hours after he had been attacked, investigators say. Little died from his wounds five days later.
Investigators say the two planned to sell Little’s property and car and use the money to get to Michigan.
Andrus, who had just gotten out of the Highlands County Jail after serving time for a 2020 arson arrest, was brought back through the inmate door a little more than 12 hours after walking out of the front door of the jail.