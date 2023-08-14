Zasha Lee Colon’s lawyer is asking a judge to postpone the start of her client’s October double-DUI manslaughter trial.
In a motion filed Thursday, defense lawyer Tracey Kagan told Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden that she will not be ready for jury selection by Monday, Oct. 9.
“I have depositions set for Aug. 24, and I am in the process of setting depositions for state witnesses,” Kagan wrote. She also says prosecutors have not provided her with all the discovery in the case.
“I will not be prepared and/or ready to litigate this matter,” she wrote.
Among those she plans to interview are Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigator Ryan Warner; Florida Highway Patrol investigator David Flores, and FHP Trooper/traffic crash investigator Mark Jablonski. Jablonski reportedly observed impairment in Colon in the minutes after the fatal crash on Sebring Parkway.
She blew a blood alcohol reading of .106 and .115 nearly four hours after the crash, which indicates moderate to significant impairment.
The Jan. 17, 2022 crash killed Miguel Medina Cruz, 33, who was driving, and 4-year-old Angelica Munoz, who was in the backseat of Cruz’s red Nissan. Three other occupants were flown out for serious injuries.
The wrong-way, head-on crash, which occurred in the 1500 block of Sebring Parkway, may have been captured on security cameras mounted on Stewart Construction’s building, according to prosecutors.
According to her motion, prosecutors are not objecting to Kagan’s request for a continuance.
This is Kagan’s second request for a continuance, pretrial. She asked for, and received a continuance in May.
Colon faces two counts of DUI-manslaughter, three counts of DUI-serious bodily injury, and two counts of DUI-property damage after totaling her car and the one with which she collided. DUI manslaughter carries a minimum mandatory four years in jail. However, depending on the circumstances, those convicted of DUI manslaughter can receive 15 to 30 years in state prison on each count.