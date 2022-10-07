SEBRING — A lawyer for a man who sprayed a Capitol Hill police officer with a fire extinguisher will ask a judge Friday to drop murder charges against Joseph Ables, the man who killed a Highland’s County deputy.

Clearwater attorney Bjorn Brunvand now represents Ables, a disabled Vietnam-era Marine veteran who is accused of shooting Highlands County Sheriff’s Deputy William Gentry to death in May 2018. He is charged with first degree murder of a police officer and faces the death penalty.

