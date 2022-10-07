SEBRING — A lawyer for a man who sprayed a Capitol Hill police officer with a fire extinguisher will ask a judge Friday to drop murder charges against Joseph Ables, the man who killed a Highland’s County deputy.
Clearwater attorney Bjorn Brunvand now represents Ables, a disabled Vietnam-era Marine veteran who is accused of shooting Highlands County Sheriff’s Deputy William Gentry to death in May 2018. He is charged with first degree murder of a police officer and faces the death penalty.
Gentry, responding to a neighbor’s complaint that Ables had shot her cat to death, walked from the neighbor’s backyard, through Gentry’s backyard, and to his front porch.
Ables, who has admitted to gunning down Gentry on his screened-in front porch, is seeking dismissal of the charge that could put him in the electric chair – first degree murder of a law enforcement officer. Brunvand will argue for dismissal based on Florida Statute 776.12, also known as Stand Your Ground. In short, the law says someone in his home does not have the duty to retreat when he feels his life or safety is threatened.
Here’s what Brunvand argues in his written motion:
- That Ables, a 100% disabled Marine veteran with post-traumatic stress, saw Gentry coming through his yard and thought he was wearing a black uniform.
- Vietcong officers wore black uniforms.
- Ables, believing there was an intruder, shot Gentry in self-defense.
- Ables’ use of deadly force was necessary to prevent his imminent death.
Tenth Judicial Circuit Assistant Attorney Bonde Johnson, who is prosecuting Ables, says Stand Your Ground does not apply to police officers.
“Statute 776.12 does not apply to law enforcement officers while in the performance of their duty,” Johnson wrote in his motion.
Bonde argues in his motion that Ables:
- Fails to show that Gentry, or anything else, threatened Ables when Ables pulled the trigger.
- Knew that Gentry was a law enforcement officer in performance of his legal duties.
- Fails to show that Gentry was forcibly entering his home.
- Fails to show that the deputy was about to commit a felony or other crime on Ables’ property.
Brunvand represented Robert Palmer, who pleaded guilty to spraying a Capitol police officer with a fire extinguisher and then throwing the canister at him. He was sentenced to 63 months in prison.
The hearing starts at 9 a.m.