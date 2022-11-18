SEBRING — A judge could force prosecutors to give the name of a confidential informant if defense lawyers win their motion Monday.

Jimmy Ray Jackson, 41, is accused of the sale, trafficking and delivery of methamphetamine – a first degree felony – and faces 30 years in prison. The problem: Highlands County Sheriff’s detectives used a confidential informant who is also the sole eyewitness in the case. Not only that, but a recording of the alleged transaction is garbled and unintelligible, according to Brad Wilson, the lawyer defending Jackson.

