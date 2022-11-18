SEBRING — A judge could force prosecutors to give the name of a confidential informant if defense lawyers win their motion Monday.
Jimmy Ray Jackson, 41, is accused of the sale, trafficking and delivery of methamphetamine – a first degree felony – and faces 30 years in prison. The problem: Highlands County Sheriff’s detectives used a confidential informant who is also the sole eyewitness in the case. Not only that, but a recording of the alleged transaction is garbled and unintelligible, according to Brad Wilson, the lawyer defending Jackson.
Wilson told Circuit Judge Peter Estrada Wednesday that he would be ready to argue the motion Monday.
In his motion, Wilson is demanding the identity and address of the informant, any information as to the reliability of the informant, possible criminal past, and other exculpatory evidence. If the informant, for instance, has a criminal past or has lied on the stand in the past, Wilson can put that information in front of a jury.
Wilson also wants to inspect and hear the original recording of the informant making the alleged purchase of drugs from Jackson.
“The tape was edited by police to disguise the voice of the eyewitness/informant,” Wilson wrote in his motion. “We seek the opportunity to inspect this recording in the unedited form in which a jury might ultimately hear it.”
According to Jackson’s February 2021 arrest affidavit, “the CI was personally familiar” with Jackson and contacted Jackson over Facebook Messenger to arrange the purchase of methamphetamine. After receiving money from the police, the informant drove his car to Frontage Road in Sebring and allegedly met Jackson there. He allegedly gave money to Jackson and received methamphetamine from Jackson. The informant then drove back to the detectives and gave them the meth. Deputies say the plastic bag of meth weighed 28.8 grams.
“This witness is of paramount relevance to the case, and their identity is unquestionably subject to the prosecutor’s discovery obligation,” Wilson wrote in his motion.
Police don’t like to identify their confidential informants for obvious reasons – they face almost certain retribution from other criminals.
“Once an informant is known, the drug traffickers are quick to retaliate. Dead men tell no tales.” Roviaro v. United States (1957).
The 6th Amendment, however, gives defendants the right to confront a witness against them.