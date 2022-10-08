SEBRING — A defense lawyer says police stumbled over his client in a field after a K9 lost the scent of the real suspect.
Attorney Michael Hrdlicka (pronounced “herd-licka”) on Wednesday will ask a judge to suppress evidence in the arrest of Stacy Wilburn Carroll III in March 2019. Hrdlicka also wants a judge to quash any statements Carroll may have made to Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies at the time of what the lawyer considers an improper arrest.
The lawyer claims deputies misidentified his client as a suspect in a vehicle chase. He claims the pursuing deputy could not identify the driver of the pickup truck after the subject halted the vehicle and ran into the woods near Avon Park.
In his July 1 motion to suppress, Hrdlicka says a K9 officer and his dog failed to track the driver of the pickup truck but instead “stumbled upon” Carroll laying in a field.
On March 28, 2019, a Highlands County deputy driving on Valerie Drive saw the driver of a pickup truck pass on a double-yellow line and turned on his lights to pull the driver over. The driver instead sped off, with his headlights off, driving in the opposite lane while running stop signs and red lights. The deputy did not learn the tag on the pickup until much later.
According to the deputy, the driver stopped his pickup truck on East Fairview Drive and ran into the woods. The deputy said the skinny man had facial hair, and wore a yellow shirt and jeans as he ran into the woods. The deputy called for the K9 search team.
According to the deputy, “K9 Bud conducted a successful tract and located the suspect, who was later identified as Stacy Wilburn Carroll III. Carroll was found by deputies to the west side wooded area as he lay in a prone position with his hands underneath him.” After deputies ordered Carroll to show his hands several times, they “had to forcibly restrain him due to his actions,” the deputy wrote in his report.
Driver of pickup not identified
The facts are slightly different, says Hrdlicka, who is defending Carroll against charges of fleeing and eluding, possession of cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resistance without violence.
According to Carroll’s lawyer, “at no point was the deputy able to identify the driver of the vehicle during the pursuit.”
After the driver ran into the woods, the K9 officer arrived to pick up the chase. However, before the K9 could reach the suspect vehicle and gain the driver’s scent, the dog picked up another human scent — and not one belonging to other officers who were present.
“It is, of course, unknown where this human scent began or the age of the human scent,” Hrdlicka wrote in his motion.
After tracking along the edge of the woods, the dog lost the scent, which led the K9 deputy to “cast the K9 outward in an area to the north and northwest.” Still no scent, but as the K9 deputy walked across the field, he “stumbled into a suspect, later allegedly identified as Mr. Carroll, lying face down on the ground,” Hrdlicka’s motion states.
Not connected to pickup truck
Two deputies ordered Carroll to show his hands, struck him with fists and then arrested Carroll, placing him in handcuffs, Hrdlicka wrote in his motion. Police found drugs on Carroll, then in the pickup truck, but according to Hrdlikca, there was no way to connect Carroll to the pickup truck or its contents.
“Mr. Carroll was not, in fact, the human scent that was tracked from the suspect vehicle,” Hrdlicka wrote in his motion.
Hrdlicka calls Carroll’s arrest and search of his person unconstitutional, and seeks to suppress any statements he made to police. “If an arrest is not lawful, then a defendant cannot be guilty of resisting it,” Hrdlicka contends.
A judge rejected Hrdlicka’s motion to dismiss all the charges on June 28.