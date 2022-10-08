SEBRING — A defense lawyer says police stumbled over his client in a field after a K9 lost the scent of the real suspect.

Attorney Michael Hrdlicka (pronounced “herd-licka”) on Wednesday will ask a judge to suppress evidence in the arrest of Stacy Wilburn Carroll III in March 2019. Hrdlicka also wants a judge to quash any statements Carroll may have made to Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies at the time of what the lawyer considers an improper arrest.

