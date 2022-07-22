Lawyer: Drop charges against man who killed bear

A lawyer will ask a judge to dismiss all 16 misdemeanor charges against his client, John Falango. The Sun ‘N Lake resident has told a judge he feared for his life and property.

 COURTESY/CAROLINE TROUP

SEBRING — The lawyer representing the man who fired on a treed mother bear and her three cubs last October will ask a court to drop all 12 charges against his client.

Much of defense attorney Robert Tucker’s July 11 motion to dismiss is based on the Constitution’s ban on charging a defendant more than once for the same crime. Because Sun ‘N Lake resident John Falango fired on four bears in his tree, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission multiplied each charge by four counts.

Recommended for you