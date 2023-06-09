The trial of Joseph Ables, the man who shot and killed Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy William Gentry Jr. in May 2018, is more than a year away.

Ables, charged with first degree murder of a law enforcement officer and other crimes, faces the death penalty if convicted. Ables’ defense team, consisting of lead attorney Bjorn Brunvand and his second chair, Debra Tuomey, recently filed two motions to suppress evidence.

