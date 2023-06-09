The trial of Joseph Ables, the man who shot and killed Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy William Gentry Jr. in May 2018, is more than a year away.
Ables, charged with first degree murder of a law enforcement officer and other crimes, faces the death penalty if convicted. Ables’ defense team, consisting of lead attorney Bjorn Brunvand and his second chair, Debra Tuomey, recently filed two motions to suppress evidence.
A third motion seeks to ban courtroom spectators from intentionally or unintentionally showing support for Ables’ conviction. The motions will most likely be argued in advance of the Sept. 16, 2024 trial.
In her first motion, Tuomey asks the court to disallow a warrant to search Ables’ Samsung Galaxy S4, black Asus all-in-one computer, and silver Hewlett-Packard laptop.
“To be constitutional, a warrant must set a nexus between the item to be seized and criminal behavior,” her motion states. Tuomey says investigators want to search call history, text messages, instant messages, chat records, WiFi history, photographs, videos, GPS records, contacts, internet browsing history, audio files, voicemails, emails, and other data.
Tuomey argues that the warrant does not set a nexus to the search of the named electronic devices “let alone the entire contents of each device.”
She asks the court to “suppress any and all evidence and/or information obtained from the three devices … as a result of the illegal searches.”
In a second motion, Tuomey asks the court to limit statements that neighbors made to law enforcement referring to alleged misbehavior by Ables that is unconnected to the shooting. One neighbor talked about closing her blinds so Ables can’t see in their homes and other comments relate to Able’s alleged removal of another neighbor’s private hedge.
“It appears that the majority of the information … is wholly irrelevant to the facts of the case and would simply qualify as bad character evidence and substantially prejudice Mr. Ables,” Tuomey wrote in that motion.
A third motion asks the court to limit sympathetic courtroom displays for the victim and his family.
During an April 15, 2022, hearing that was well-attended by members of law enforcement, Tuomey said, she “observed multiple law enforcement personnel sitting in the gallery in full uniform,” Tuomey wrote in her May 5, 2023, motion. She asks the court to “enter an order excluding any and all spectators sitting in the gallery of the trial from wearing their police department/Sheriff’s Office-issued uniform or other insignia supporting the guilt of Mr. Ables during any portion of the trial.”
Gentry drove to a house in Placid Lakes on the evening of May 5, 2018 to investigate the shooting of a neighbor’s cat, named Mr. Brown. The cat’s owner blamed Ables for the shooting, so Gentry walked over to Ables’ house to ask him about it. That’s when neighbors, who were at the cat owner’s house, heard several gunshots. A trainee deputy discovered Gentry lying inside a screened-in porch with bullets in his head.
Ables blamed post traumatic stress when he admitted to shooting Gentry during an unsuccessful Stand Your Ground hearing last October. After a circuit court judge denied his self-defense motion, the Sixth District Court of Appeal upheld the lower court’s denial.