SEBRING – Defense lawyer Jennifer Powell on Tuesday will ask a judge to prohibit prosecutors from introducing murder trial witness testimony.
Such requests are usually pro forma, but in this case, the motion seeks to limit testimony of two other men who were shot but survived the same event that claimed another man’s life.
Jimmy Lamar Ford Jr. is accused of shooting three men – two of which survived – at The Joint bar on Delaney Avenue in May 2020. The men were all involved in a poker game during which Lamar allegedly became upset about losing money. Though he is on video firing away at the men, Powell only wants testimony about the deceased man, Alexander Nowell, to be allowed in the trial. The other two men were hit in the hand, leg, and shoulder and survived.
Ford’s trial was set to begin Sept. 12, but these last-minute motions by Powell forced Estrada to postpone the start until he could hear those motions. Those motions are to be heard Tuesday.
The motion states three people were shot in the incident and that the defendant is only charged with shooting the deceased man, Nowell. The motion asks the court to “prohibit the state from soliciting testimony with regard to the other two people who were shot and prohibit other witnesses from testifying about the same.
Powell is scheduled to argue another motion on Thursday, to ban a detective from testifying that he could recognize Ford in a security video of the shooting.
Once Circuit Judge Peter Estrada rules on the motions, he’ll set a date for jury selection.
Highlands County Assistant Prosecutor Richard Castillo, who is trying Ford, said in court two weeks ago that the other victims are in no mood to testify, including one who was standing next to Ford when he allegedly started firing his pistol.
“The defense is asking to do depositions after they said they were set for trial,” Castillo told Estrada on Sept. 7. “These are also witnesses that the state is not going to call to testify. Jed Grant (who was shot and survived) was defiant when asked to testify. He wants nothing to do with the state.”