SEBRING — A 45-year-old mom charged in the DUI manslaughter deaths of a man and a young child is asking permission to leave the county for meetings with her Orlando attorney.
On Jan. 17, Zasha Colon, of Sebring, was driving north in the southbound lanes of Sebring Parkway when she hit another car head on. The collision killed Miguel Medina Cruz, 34, and a 4-year-old child, and sent three other passengers, including a 34-year-old woman and two children, to the hospital with serious injuries.
Colon’s lawyer, Tracey Kagan, filed a motion Thursday asking Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada to let Colon travel to her Orlando office for consultation. Colon’s pretrial release on bond bars her from traveling outside the county without the court’s permission.
Though Kagan has several CDs and DVDs containing investigative discovery, “Colon does not possess any electronics with which to view the images and other digital evidence,” Kagan wrote in her motion.
Among the discovery Kagan will receive from prosecutors here include photos from the crash, security video from nearby businesses that may have captured the event, crash diagrams, medical documents pertaining to blood alcohol drawn, and other information, such as a copy of what is known as the “alcohol influence report,” which officers use to note slurred speech, unresponsive eye rolls, unsteady feet, and other clues of inebriation that officers detect on a DUI suspect.
Prosecutors also will investigate any prior arrests as well as defendant statements and all the measurements and documentation attached to the Intoxilyzer, the brand name of the breathalyzer used to measure Colon’s blood alcohol level at the crash scene.
“In order to prepare her case, it is imperative that she review the discovery extensively with the defendant,” Kagan wrote Estrada.
Kagan is a well-known attorney who ran, but lost, as she ran for the General Assembly in 2020.
First responders say Colon showed signs of impairment. She let EMTs draw blood from her at the scene and tested at .15, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
Estrada may grant permission before Colon’s next pretrial conference, which is May 18 at 1:15 p.m.