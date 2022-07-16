SEBRING — Joseph Ables should not be tried for the 2018 murder of a Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy. That’s the contention of Bjorn Brunvand, the defense attorney representing the disabled Vietnam-era veteran who faces the death penalty for killing Deputy William Gentry Jr. in May 2018.
Brunvand filed what is known as a “Stand Your Ground” motion Tuesday that seeks immunity from prosecution and dismissal of first degree murder charges and other counts against Ables, 73.
In Highlands County, such motions rarely result in judicial declarations of immunity for defendants; observers say Ables has a high hurdle because his victim is a police officer who was performing his duty.
Gentry was investigating a neighbor’s May 5, 2018 complaint that Ables had shot her cat dead. After Ables and another deputy interviewed the cat’s owner, Gentry walked over to Ables’ nearby home to ask him about shooting the cat.
Another deputy accompanying him could not see Gentry on Ables’ Placid Lakes property, but heard gunshots. “Deputies then observed Deputy Gentry lying inside the front screened area at the entrance of the residence,” Ables’ arrest affidavit states.
Deputies recovered Ables’ driver license and Gentry’s cell phone near the deputy’s body. Before Ables shot him, Gentry had read Ables’ driver license information to emergency operators at Highlands County central dispatch. When Gentry learned Ables was on felony probation, Gentry asked dispatch to have Ables’ probation officer contact him.
That is the point at which Ables shot and killed the deputy, investigators say.
Brunvand’s motion, however, claims that Ables, who suffers from post traumatic stress disorder from the Vietnam War, thought Gentry was a black pajama-clad Vietcong soldier who was trying to enter his home and kill him.
Brunvand says the “justifiable use of force” doctrine frees Ables from prosecution on first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer and other charges connected to the incident. Under Florida Statute 776.032, an individual has a right to use deadly force to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm to himself.
The Veterans Administration determined Ables to be a 100 percent disabled Marine veteran in 1995, blaming it on his infantry experiences in Vietnam.
“During the Vietnam War, the Vietcong wore black uniforms and would often wear uniforms to impersonate their enemies,” Brunvand wrote in his motion.
According to the motion, Gentry walked from the cat owner’s home, through a heavily wooded lot, and onto Ables’ property. “Mr. Ables saw an armed male in a black uniform walking,” the motion states. Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies wear a dark green uniform.
When Gentry entered the screened in area, Ables considered it an aggressive entry.
“Mr. Ables, believing there was an intruder, shot Deputy Gentry in self-defense. Mr. Ables was inside his dwelling or residence and had no duty to retreat.”
The next step is for a judge to hold a Stand Your Ground hearing. During such hearings, prosecutors may call witnesses to prove Ables was not standing his ground. According to some lawyers, it is a high legal burden requiring clear and convincing evidence. If Brunvand puts Ables on the stand, prosecutors can cross examine him. The defense also may use Ables’ military and psychiatric records to prove the judge.
Stand Your Ground has been attached to several Highlands County murder cases, including Virgil Lee West, Phillip Markland Jr., and Shavon Roosevelt Smith III. West lost and is headed toward trial; Markland lost his Stand Your Ground hearing but was found not guilty at trial. Smith has yet to make it to trial.
Ables’ next court hearing is Aug. 8 in the Highlands County Courthouse.