SEBRING — Three Highlands County murder defendants have argued that they are immune from prosecution using Florida’s Stand Your Ground law, which says people don’t have the duty to retreat when their lives are threatened.

It’s more complicated than that, but that’s the law in a nutshell. Should a judge decide during a Stand Your Ground hearing that the defendant has a case, he can declare the defendant immune from prosecution for the crime. The three murder defendants – Joseph Ables, Philip J. Markland Jr., and Virgil West – have so far not won such a hearing, though a jury, believing Markland to be acting in self defense, found him not guilty of murdering his uncle at trial.

