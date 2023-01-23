SEBRING — Three Highlands County murder defendants have argued that they are immune from prosecution using Florida’s Stand Your Ground law, which says people don’t have the duty to retreat when their lives are threatened.
It’s more complicated than that, but that’s the law in a nutshell. Should a judge decide during a Stand Your Ground hearing that the defendant has a case, he can declare the defendant immune from prosecution for the crime. The three murder defendants – Joseph Ables, Philip J. Markland Jr., and Virgil West – have so far not won such a hearing, though a jury, believing Markland to be acting in self defense, found him not guilty of murdering his uncle at trial.
Ables still faces the death penalty for the killing of Highlands County Sheriff’s Deputy William Gentry in 2018 and West’s case has yet to be set for trial after nearly eight years.
Now comes Anthony Jerome Gaines who will use the same defense to fight charges that he punched an 85-year-old Walmart employee in November 2021. It is not a murder case; the victim suffered a punch to the face and a fall to the ground, but Gaines’ lawyer is focusing on the “duty to retreat” in her motion.
“A person is justified in the use of deadly force and does not have a duty to retreat if he or she reasonably believes that such force is necessary to prevent death or great bodily harm to himself,” Powell wrote in her motion.
According to Powell, the 65-year-old Gaines, who suffers from PTSD, got a wheelchair cart to use while he was shopping. The 85-year-old Walmart employee “grabbed the defendant. Defendant then stood up and punched his attacker one time,” she wrote.
During her Feb. 22 Stand Your Ground hearing, Powell will argue that Gaines had the right to protect himself from what he believed to be an assaultive elderly man.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office arrest report says Gaines “entered the store and got onto a motorized shopping cart which was not supposed to be in use.” The victim “lightly placed his hand on his back with the intention of letting him know he was there and speaking to Gaines. Gaines then stood and said, ‘Don’t you ever put your f— hands on me’ and punched the victim on the left side of his face. The elderly Walmart employee fell to the ground.”
Police interviewed the injured employee as well as two eyewitnesses who corroborated the employee’s account of what happened.
Rather than answer questions while in custody, Gaines allegedly told detectives to watch the store’s security video.
He was charged with battery on a person 65 years old or older.
Gaines has battery convictions going back to 1998. He was charged with battery on a person 65 years old or older after he allegedly punched his 82-year-old mother in June 2010; prosecutors dropped the charges. He and his brother were handcuffed after Gaines punched his brother in the face, but prosecutors considered both men equally at fault – called a “cross complaint” – and dropped the charges.
The two brothers went at it again in 2013 when Gaines allegedly attacked his brother in front of their now-84-year-old mother. His brother held up a golf club to defend himself, so prosecutors dropped the charges after police arrested them both, noting “unable to determine primary aggressor.”
Then, in 2015, Gaines pled no contest to one count of battery after he punched a woman. He received one year of probation and was ordered into anger management. He also was convicted of cocaine possession and sentenced to three years in prison that same year.
A Stand Your Ground hearing is held before a judge, who hears arguments from both sides. It is up to the state has the burden of overcoming the presumption of immunity by clear and convincing evidence. That evidence might include a viewing of the security video and testimony of witnesses.
Should he rule against Gaines, the defendant can appeal the decision to a higher court.