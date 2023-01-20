SEBRING — David Martin Adkins, 51, has been out on bond since his arrest on domestic abuse and false imprisonment charges in December 2021, but he has since picked up new charges.
In February 2022, Adkins was charged with two counts of DUI after he drove his boss’ pickup truck into a brick mailbox and hit a tree on South Orange Boulevard.
His lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Todd Scholl, however, is trying to have those charges dismissed over what he considers an illegal blood draw to search for alcohol or drugs in Adkins’ system.
According to the arrest report, witnesses to the crash found Adkins slumped over the steering wheel after the pickup truck hit the tree. Paramedics took him to the hospital, where a Florida Highway Patrol officer showed up to get a statement.
“I observed he was intubated,” the FHP officer wrote in Adkins’ arrest report. “He had to be administered Narcan twice before arriving at the hospital.” Narcan, also known as Naloxone, is administered to reverse a suspected opioid overdose.
Hospital staff then drew his blood for a toxicity screen, which was sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement lab for analysis. When his blood screen came back from the FDLE lab in August, it showed Adkins positive for diazepam, midazolam, nordiazepam, amphetamine, methamphetamine, and butalbital, some of which are used to fight anxiety, suppress the central nervous system, and in the case of amphetamines, stimulate the central nervous system.
Based on the FDLE toxicity, police charged Adkins with two counts of DUI with property damage.
Scholl says Adkins was in no condition to give his permission for a drug screen. Not only that, hospital staff and police acted improperly by taking Adkins’ blood without a warrant. Probable cause was simply a nurse who told police that Adkins was under the influence of opioids.
“Warrantless blood draws are not permissible, incident to arrest,” Scholl argues in his motion, arguments for which are set for Feb. 2. Scholl also filed a motion for the court to take judicial notice that there is no warrant in the court record requesting the blood draw.
After prosecutors said they’d pursue a subpoena for Adkins’ medical records, Scholl formally asked the court to block that subpoena from being issued.