SEBRING — The lawyer for Alexander Aaron Capps – who drew six separate felony cases in a matter of weeks last spring – asked the court Wednesday for more time to prepare.
The next court date for Capps, whose case was tentatively set for jury selection Monday, is now Sept. 22 at 9 a.m.
“I asked for a continuance because there is a lot of discovery that still needs to be put together,” said Yohance McCoy, Capps’ attorney.
McCoy, who also represents murder defendant Daryl Cason, has a lot to decide as he prepares to argue Capps’ six cases, most of which include multiple charges.
Here is a list of the charges that Capps, 41, accumulated in two short months while living in Lorida.
On May 4, 2020, Capp allegedly pointed a pistol at a female roommate and demanded the title to her car. She quickly called friends and family but could not find the title. After asking for $100, he ordered her out of the house. Investigators arrested and charged Capps with attempted armed robbery. This case is still open.
May 7, 2020 – A Highlands County Sheriff’s Investigative Unit, armed with a warrant, raided the dwelling where Capps lived. They found marijuana growing in the two-car garage on the property, including 29 plants weighing a total of 10 pounds. A Glades Electric Cooperative employee discovered an illegal line running from the electric meter on the side of the house to the garage, apparently to run high-wattage grow lighting.
In that case, Capps was hit with a grand theft charge for allegedly rerouting $79,453 in electricity. Police also found grinders, syringes, glass smoking pipes and some methamphetamine in Capps’ bedroom. He was charged with one count of manufacturing cannabis, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. This case is still open.
May 11, 2020 – Capps is charged with burglary of a conveyance after allegedly stealing two pressure washers hoses and spray wands from another man’s vehicle. This case is still open.
In April and May 2020, Sheriff’s detectives ran undercover drug-buying operations against Capps. After the informants purchase the drugs, they hand them over to investigators for analysis. These cases – which were all filed July 1, 2020 – are also still open:
The first sting led to charges of possession of cannabis within 1,000 feet of a church with intent to sell, deliver or distribute; own/rent structure or vehicle with knowingly to manufacture or distribute drugs; delivery of drug paraphernalia, and use of a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony.
The second sting led to charges against Capps of possession of Oxycodone with intent to sell, deliver; possession of heroin with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver; own or rent structure or vehicle with the knowledge to manufacture or deliver drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, and sale of oxycodone, an opium derivative.
The third sting led to charges of possession of heroin with intent to sell or deliver, sale of heroin, and own or rent structure or vehicle with the knowledge to manufacture or deliver drugs, and delivery of drug paraphernalia.
When a defendant quickly accumulates more cases while awaiting trial on other cases, prosecutors and defendants combine the cases in status hearings so they are easier to track, said Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz.
Capps' cases will be tried separately, he said.
"Multiple cases are not tried together," Kromholz said. "If the counts within the cases could be tried together, then a motion to consolidate would have already been addressed and one case would close out with the notation that it was consolidated within the other."
McCoy agrees managing the cases is a challenge, but he'll be ready.
"With so many cases, you are bound to have a lot of discovery around," he said, "and we’ve done a lot of it, but we still need to put it together.”
Capps, who is out on bond, attended Wednesday's court hearing by phone.