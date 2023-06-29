A prosecutor objected Tuesday when a lawyer representing William Douglas Harris at a plea hearing suddenly asked for a continuance in order to have a mental evaluation performed on his client.
Assistant State Attorney Richard Castillo argued that it was too late for such a move; evaluating the mental illness of a defendant should occur much earlier in pretrial discovery.
“Like other affirmative defenses, this should have been explored at the beginning, not after one year,” Castillo said. “We were already on the trial docket.”
Harris was to stand trial on June 12 for threats he made during a May 2022 phone call. Instead of standing trial, Harris announced that he would plead guilty to the charges. A judge set Tuesday, June 27 for the plea hearing and sentencing, but instead of pleading guilty, Bass asked senior Circuit Court Judge Berry W. Bennett for a continuance so an expert can evaluate Harris’ mental health.
“I object,” Castillo told Bennett Tuesday. “A few weeks ago, Mr. Bass said that they’d enter the plea. They got the plea offer … now they have asked for a continuance. We agreed not to object to the continuance to resolve the case today.”
Castillo also argued that Harris had already been evaluated and found competent to stand trial in January. It is too late to fashion a new defense after setting a date for trial, the prosecutor said.
“A year into the case is not a good time to implement new investigations of defense,” Castillo told Bennett.
Bass agreed with Castillo’s statement of the facts but repeated he wanted to determine whether there was an insanity defense.
“He came back competent, your honor,” Bass said of Harris’ January competency evaluation. “We need to investigate NGI (not guilty by reason of insanity) now.”
The judge returned Harris’ case to the pretrial docket and gave him a July pretrial hearing date.
During the fateful 2021 phone call, detectives allege, Harris threatened to kill everyone in a house on West Gobourne Street in Avon Park.
According to Harris’ arrest affidavit, deputies were dispatched to South Cummings Avenue and East Metcalfe Street in reference to a call made by the defendant. On the 911 call, Harris allegedly said he was going to a home on West Gobourne Street “to kill the people there,” the report stated. The report also stated Harris was going to use his .44 Magnum to “blow out” the residents.
He also allegedly threatened to “turn on the oven and throw the kids in.” Harris told the deputy he did not care what happened to him and he was ready to shoot himself and everyone in the residence.
Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies charged him with a false report of a bomb or weapon of mass destruction/firearm as well as criminal mischief after he damaged a woman’s car in another incident.