SEBRING — The former Assistant Public Defender for Highlands County says he was denied access to Zephen Xaver as police questioned the suspect for the fatal Suntrust Bank shootings.
A Sebring Police detective and Sheriff’s detective questioned Xaver at the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office about 20 minutes after a SWAT team extracted him from the bank on Jan. 23, 2019. Then-Assistant Public Defender Robert Gray was in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Department asking to see Xaver as the two detectives questioned the shooter in an interview room.
“The law states the Office of the Public Defender has the right to access every defendant who is incarcerated in the jail who is unrepresented,” Robert Gray told the Highlands News-Sun. “Both my investigator and I tried to connect with the defendant as required by law and we were denied that.”
Gray, who is now retired, also said that he told County Court Judge Anthony C. Ritenour that he’d been denied access to Xaver during the suspect’s first appearance the day after the shooting.
“I handled his first appearance, and stated my office had attempted to contact the defendant at the point of arrest,” Gray said. “We also went to the Sheriff’s Department and the police department and was denied access to the defendant.”
In January, 10th Circuit Assistant Public Defender Jane McNeill asked Sebring Police Detective Sgt. Jeffrey Reinhart whether he knew Gray had been at the Sheriff’s Office to represent Xaver.
McNeill: Prior to the interrogation, were you made aware there was an attorney at the Sheriffs’ Office wanting to speak to Mr. Xaver?
A: No.
McNeill: At any point during the interrogation did anyone tell you there was a lawyer there wanting to talk to Mr. Xaver?
A: No.
McNeill: Did you at any point tell Mr. Xaver that there was a lawyer there who wanted to talk to him?
A: No.
McNeill: Was the interrogation at any point stopped so that Mr. Xaver could speak to a lawyer?
A: At no point did he request or mention a lawyer or his invocation that he wanted to speak to one. If a random lawyer just shows up saying ‘I’m here to represent him’, that’s – I’m not gonna just allow them in to intervene in the interrogation.”
Reinhart also told McNeill in the interview that Xaver was read his Miranda rights that include his right to remain silent and his right to an attorney, but the suspect assented to the interview.
Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz said Xaver’s lawyers have not asked the court for action.
“The defense has not filed any motions on that subject,” Kromholz said. “Whether they believe they have a legitimate issue with that alleged scenario is unknown.”
McNeill has indicated in court that she will file motions to suppress evidence, possibly including statements, before trial.
Xaver’s movements inside the bank, including his shooting of five women as they lay on the floor, is all captured on bank security video. He also called emergency dispatchers and told them “he’d just shot five people,” according to Xaver’s arrest report.