SEBRING — Miguel Angel Molina-Etchechury, who was arraigned on second-degree murder charges Monday, suffered a major brain injury that has affected his ability to aid in his own defense.
That’s the claim of a Texas defense attorney who represented Molina in a drug trafficking conspiracy case in the U.S. District Court in Dallas last year. Molina pled guilty in that case and was sentenced to federal prison.
The Sebring homicide that Molina is accused of committing is linked to that Texas case.
Molina allegedly killed Jonathan Diaz for owing thousands of dollars to the same Texas organization that was ultimately convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
Molina allegedly ordered Diaz to 5003 Manatee Drive to discuss ways he could pay the money back to the organization. When Diaz entered the garage at the home in December 2018, he was confronted by Molina and other members of the gang.
When another individual pointed a gun at Diaz, he knocked it away and went after Molina, who allegedly later told associates that Diaz fought hard and was hard to kill. Molina allegedly grabbed a hammer and beat Diaz to death. The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said blood containing Diaz’s DNA was collected from the garage.
Molina and Diaz were part of a Dallas-based meth crew that bought meth in Mexico and Texas and distributed it in Florida and elsewhere, according to the March 2019 indictment filed by federal prosecutors in USA vs. Miguel Angel Molina-Etchechury.
However, Katherine L. Reed, who defended Molina in the federal case, requested a psychiatric evaluation of her client in July 2019. She told the court that her client “received severe brain and head injuries in an attack 12 years ago. After a short, induced coma, he was released and was instructed to obtain physical and occupational therapy. He did not.”
Reed continued, stating that Molina “suffers seizures and a stutter, has memory issues” and “processes information much slower than before the trauma.”
Molina’s lawyer said the admitted member of Sur-13, a gang affiliated with the Mexican Mafia, also has trouble “understanding simple instructions which indicates he may not fully comprehend the criminal justice process or even the nature of his case.”
The federal judge disagreed.
A Texas Bureau of Prisons evaluation found Molina did not suffer from a mental defect nor disease that would make him incompetent to stand trial. In February 2020, the U.S. district judge overseeing the Dallas drug case ruled him competent to stand trial.
In the Dallas case, Molina pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and was sentenced to 11.2 years in federal prison.
Molina’s next pretrial hearing is April 20. He will remain in the Highlands County Jail until trial.