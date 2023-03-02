gavel

SEBRING — Miguel Angel Molina-Etchechury, who was arraigned on second-degree murder charges Monday, suffered a major brain injury that has affected his ability to aid in his own defense.

That’s the claim of a Texas defense attorney who represented Molina in a drug trafficking conspiracy case in the U.S. District Court in Dallas last year. Molina pled guilty in that case and was sentenced to federal prison.

