Lawyer takes on defendants that pose conflicts

SEBRING — Tyler Ryan Parmalee was arrested and charged with a new crime in January while awaiting trial on battery and other charges. He has been in jail on a Parker hold, which lets judges keep re-arrested defendants in jail without bond.
Parmalee, however, had not been charged with a new crime, but was arrested after prosecutors added a charge to his existing charges. His lawyer successfully argued – and Prosecutor Norda Swaby agreed – that Parmalee had not committed a new crime. Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada ordered Parmalee released on a low bond.
Not a bad morning for Parmalee, and not a bad morning for his defense lawyer, Derek S. Christian. Christian, a disciplined court operator, is a man with a unique mission: When the public defender’s office drops clients for conflict of interest reasons, Christian takes their cases.
The St. Thomas University College of Law (Class of 1999) alumnus has worked for the prosecutor’s office, run his own firm, and worked for the public defender – all in Highland County. As the county’s only lawyer attached to the Office of Criminal Conflict and Civil Regional Counsel, Christian represents another chance at representation in Highlands County. It can be a heavy load.
“At times it can be challenging,” Christian said.
“My criminal caseload is about 75 criminal cases,” Christian said. “I also handle dependency actions, juvenile delinquency cases, guardianship cases, and Marchman Act (substance abuse commitment).”
Legal conflict occurs when a lawyer is already representing one side in a dispute or representing someone close to the victim or defendant in the same case or related cases.
“The more common situation is three people in a vehicle,” he said. “They got stopped, all three get arrested, and the police find drugs in the vehicle. Everyone is claiming, ‘It’s not mine, it’s not mine, obviously the public defender cannot represent all three of those people, because the interest of one client will be affecting the interest of another client.”
In Parmalee’s case, the public defender’s office was already representing his alleged victim in another case. So Christian took on his case.
But the friendly lawyer argues other tougher cases. He represents Derwin Callahan Jr., charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a Highway Park resident in September. Christian recently argued a motion to give Callahan pretrial release. He told Estrada that prosecutors hadn’t filed formal charges against Callahan within the required 30 days, and urged him to release his client. Estrada denied the motion.
Christian has worked both sides of the courtroom as well as different courts. He started at the public defender’s office in 1999, then from 2001 to 2005, he worked under former Assistant State Attorney Steve Houchin. From 2005-2009, he ran his own firm, then returned to the state attorney’s office. In 2014, he joined the regional conflict office.
“Seven years? Really?” he says, smiling. “That was quick.”
His fellow defense lawyers have great things to say about him.
“He’s a good attorney, he has a well-rounded view of the law,” said Peter Brewer, a private criminal defense lawyer in Sebring. “He’s very efficient and he finds what matters in a case and he goes from there.”