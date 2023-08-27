County Court Judge Anthony C. Ritenour has set Thursday, Sept. 7, at 1:30 p.m. to hear a request from John Falango’s lawyer that he be taken off the bear shooting case.
Falango, the Sun ‘N Lake resident accused of shooting a mother bear and cub on his property in November 2021, wrote a letter to Ritenour asking him to view a video from the investigation that Falango claims exonerates him.
Sending a letter to a judge without one’s defense lawyer filing it is called a “legal nullity” in the judicial system. Unless a motion or judicial notice is filed by an officer of the court, judges don’t read them.
Defense lawyer Bill Fletcher, apparently unhappy that Falango sent the email to the judge, has asked to be taken off the case. He cites “irreconcilable differences” for the reason to be dismissed from the case. If Ritenour allows Fletcher to withdraw on Sept. 7, Ritenour will ask Falango if he can hire another lawyer. The judge can appoint a public defender to represent him. That could lengthen time to trial even more; the case will be two years old in October.
Falango has claimed to have shot the bears in self-defense.
Ritenour has not yet ruled on whether to dismiss eight of the 16 misdemeanor charges against Falango, which were contained in a Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission (FWC) citation given him after wildlife agents came to the scene. Falango called the FWS moments after the shooting on Oct. 26, 2021.
During an Aug. 3 hearing, Fletcher told Ritenour that the FWC overcharged his client by applying game laws to four bears in his tree, though only two had been shot. The charges also were repetitive, Fletcher argued. For instance, hunting Florida black bears out of season should not be a separate charge from hunting bears without a license. He also argued that Florida has no bear hunting season out of which to hunt, and other points.
Prosecutor Gary Ellis argued that all 16 charges against Falango were proper and should be tried before a jury.