County Court Judge Anthony C. Ritenour has set Thursday, Sept. 7, at 1:30 p.m. to hear a request from John Falango’s lawyer that he be taken off the bear shooting case.

Falango, the Sun ‘N Lake resident accused of shooting a mother bear and cub on his property in November 2021, wrote a letter to Ritenour asking him to view a video from the investigation that Falango claims exonerates him.

