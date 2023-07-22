Defense attorney Michael Hrdlicka will ask a judge this week to allow him to drop Elia Cruz as a client.

“The defendant has not complied with his contractual obligations to his attorney,” Hrdlicka wrote in his July 5 motion to withdraw from the case. The lawyer does not give specifics but it may indicate he has not been paid. Other reasons lawyers drop clients: not taking the lawyer’s advice or behaving fraudulently during the trial.

Recommended for you