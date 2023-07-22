Defense attorney Michael Hrdlicka will ask a judge this week to allow him to drop Elia Cruz as a client.
“The defendant has not complied with his contractual obligations to his attorney,” Hrdlicka wrote in his July 5 motion to withdraw from the case. The lawyer does not give specifics but it may indicate he has not been paid. Other reasons lawyers drop clients: not taking the lawyer’s advice or behaving fraudulently during the trial.
Cruz, 23, is accused of shooting Kalvin Cowger to death on Aug. 8, 2022, in the Park Crest area of Sebring. Sebring Police Detective Tayla DaSilva testified during a bond hearing for Cruz in April that a witness saw Cowger and Cruz arguing in the driveway of 119 Shannon Way just before the shooting. Cruz allegedly told Cowger, “This is how we do things around here” to which Cowger responded, “Shoot me, (expletive expletive expletive).”
During a June hearing Hrdlicka told a judge that he would seek a date for a Stand Your Ground hearing for his client.
Florida Statute 776.13 allows one to use deadly force if it’s necessary to prevent harm.
At the same hearing last month, Assistant State Attorney Richard Castillo informed Hrdlicka that he does not see a plea offer “forthcoming” and hinted at a prosecution witness in another state.