SEBRING — Zasha Colon, accused of killing a man and a toddler in a DUI crash on Sebring Parkway in January, is being fired by her attorney.
According to Tracey Kagan, the attorney representing Colon, the 46-year-old does not follow her legal advice and has not paid her for her services as agreed.
“Irreconcilable differences have arisen” to the point that “a viable attorney/client relationship no longer exists,” Kagan wrote in her motion to withdraw. Kagan, whose office is in Orlando, ran unsuccessfully for the Florida House of Representatives in 2020.
Such motions to withdraw are not uncommon in Highlands County and elsewhere. Criminal defendants also file motions to fire their court-appointed attorneys when the lawyers don’t do what they want. That results in a Nelson hearing, during which the lawyer defends himself or agrees to be removed.
Senior Court Judge David Ward approved the motion on Monday; if Colon is without a lawyer after Monday, the court can appoint a public defender once she can show she cannot afford to pay one.
Colon faces two counts of DUI manslaughter, three counts of DUI with serious bodily injury, and two counts of DUI with property damage. Colon was in the Highlands County Jail with a $385,000 bond but was released on tight travel restrictions, random drug and alcohol screening.
Colon, who police say was driving the wrong way on Sebring Parkway on Jan. 17, 2022, faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted on the two DUI manslaughter charges, 45 years if convicted on the three DUI with serious bodily injury charges, and a year for each DUI property damage conviction.
First responders to the crash found the body of Miguel Medina Cruz in the driver’s seat of his crushed, red Nissan Sentra and the body of a 4-year-old in Sentra’s back seat.
Three other passengers from the Sentra, including a 34-year-old woman and two other children, were hospitalized with serious bodily injuries. First responders say Colon, who had light injuries, showed signs of impairment. She let EMTs draw blood from her at the scene.
In the months before the fatal crash, Colon was arrested and charged four times for domestic violence, ordered to refrain from drinking alcohol and was ordered to submit to random alcohol screening. However a family member asked that the charges be dropped each time, so she was not under random alcohol screening when she got in her car the night of Jan. 17.