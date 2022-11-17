SEBRING – It has been one year since John Falango shot a treed mother bear and her cub to death on his Sun ‘N Lake property.
There still has not been a trial at which he could either clear his name or be held accountable for allegedly breaking Florida hunting and species preservation laws.
However, on Tuesday – just days after the first anniversary of the event that changed Falango’s life – defense lawyer Drew Davis told the Highlands News-Sun that he’s ready to argue for Falango to get his life back.
“We will be asking the judge to drop the charges against Mr. Falango Jan. 5,” Davis said.
Falango, 43, has pled not guilty to four counts each of: killing or attempting to kill black bears out of season; killing or attempting to kill black bears without a permit; killing or attempting to kill bear cubs or a bear with cubs; and using improper methods, such as the .380 pistol and ammunition he used to kill them.
The motion to dismiss is based on the Constitution’s ban on charging a defendant more than once for the same crime. Because Falango fired on four bears in his tree, the FWC multiplied each charge by four counts – but only two of the four bears were hit and perished. Davis also will argue that you can’t charge Falango with shooting bears out of season if there is no bear season. The same goes for using improper guns and ammunition; that is already covered in the ban on hunting black bears, and so on.
After the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission ticketed him for shooting the bears the agency wrote a press release announcing Falango’s role in the death of the bears. Florida black bears are a protected species and are only hunted when the state game agency declares a bear season. It has not done so for several years.
Falango’s name appeared in newspaper accounts of the bear deaths around the United States, Canada, and Britain. At his arraignment, he told County Judge Anthony Ritenour that he had been attacked on social media and in the traditional press. Strangers would yell at his house as they drove down his street.
Florida black bear activists have also zeroed in on Falango’s case, attending pre-trial hearings in Sebring and urging prosecutors to throw the book at Falango.
Falango, who said that he, his wife and his children have enjoyed watching bears in their backyard for years, said on the morning of the shooting, he feared for his safety after his dog chased the mother bear and three cubs up a tree. He went inside the house and came back out with a .380 pistol and fired at the animals.
One cub ran off (FWC says the bear was just mature enough to be on its own), an FWC officer captured the second cub, but the mother and a third cub died of their wounds shortly after being shot.
Each count is a misdemeanor punishable by $1,000 and a year in jail, making Falango eligible for 16 years in prison, but that outcome is unlikely, Ritenour told Falango at his arraignment.