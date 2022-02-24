SEBRING — Philletta Moransit, charged in the July 2020 drowning death of her 5-year-old son, sat quietly in the back pew in a Highlands County courtroom in November, waiting with a family member for her case to be called.
The poised, 30-year-old defendant was nicely dressed and wore a black beret as she approached the podium before Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada. She was calm and good-natured as she listened to lawyers discuss her case.
The young woman’s alert and calm behavior in court was markedly different from the day she was arrested.
More than two years ago, Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies found Moransit walking in the Tri-County Human Services parking lot without any clothes on. She was unable to say where she was and gave bizarre answers as to the location of her missing son. She told deputies she was naked because she wanted to go swimming. She also claimed to be held hostage in the deputy’s car.
Sheriff’s deputies found the child hours later, drowned in a shallow area of Lake Lelia in Avon Park, also known as Gator Lake by locals. They arrested Moransit and charged her with first degree aggravated manslaughter of a child.
The two versions of Philletta Moransit are at the center of the state’s case against her.
Her lawyer, Darryl Smith, notified prosecutors on Jan. 11 that he will use an insanity defense to protect his client. To that end, Smith hired mental health expert Dr. Michael DiTomasso, whose $7,500 fee will be paid for by the court.
The psychiatrist’s job is to evaluate Moransit’s state of mind leading up to, during, and after her son’s death. He will also review and observe courtroom and deposition testimony, as well as testify in court. He will be cross-examined by prosecution experts.
Estrada signed a waiver to Moransit’s bond agreement in August to allow her to travel to DiTomasso’s Miami office and Smith’s office in Orlando, the only places she is allowed to travel to outside the county.
At the time of her arrest, Moransit’s family told deputies that Philetta “exhibited unusual behavior for herself … reading the Christian Bible and other books obsessively,” being “chatty or spacey” and “being involved in an on/off romantic relationship,” all of which were not normal behaviors.
The family told deputies “there is no history of drug or alcohol abuse or mental illness with Philletta or within the family.”
Moransit’s family has supported her during the case, pooling their money to pay her bond, and providing her with a place to live and care as she awaits trial.
DiTomasso’s task is to help Smith, the Moransit family, and the court determine why a woman with speeding tickets and other minor traffic violations would allegedly drown her son.
However, court records show in the months before the child’s death, a family court judge ended child support obligations for the child. Moransit was listed as a defendant in an eviction on Wightman Avenue in Sebring. A court ordered her and two roommates out of the property for failing to pay rent. Her family also told detectives that she may have lost her job in the days before the child’s death.
Her next court appearance is March 16.
Aggravated manslaughter of a child carries a minimum sentence of 13 years in Florida, but a life sentence is allowable under guidelines.