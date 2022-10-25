SEBRING — The lawyer defending quintuple-murder suspect Zephen Xaver is asking a judge to throw out Xaver’s police interrogation on Jan. 23, 2019.
Tenth Judicial Circuit Assistant Public Defender Jane Allie McNeill filed a motion on Sept. 30 to disallow any statements Xaver made to police once he was in custody and led from the bank to a waiting police cruiser. McNeill is also asking a judge to disallow any statements the accused killer made to sheriff’s deputies or police officers inside the cruiser, as well as statements Xaver made to detectives after he was given his Miranda warning in a Sheriff’s Office interrogation room later that afternoon.
The reason: No one read Xaver his rights before he answered questions from a crisis negotiator outside the bank. On top of that, she said in her motion, no one wrote down or otherwise noted what Xaver said while in the sheriff’s vehicle. Finally, McNeill claims, while Xaver was inside an interrogation room at the Sheriff’s Office, a lead detective failed to have Xaver sign a document stating he was waiving his right to have a lawyer present.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada will hear McNeill’s motion on Nov. 2.
After Xaver shot and killed five women in SunTrust Bank at 12:34 p.m. that day, he called Highlands County emergency dispatchers and informed them that he’d shot someone inside the bank. After the dispatcher spoke for 44 minutes with Xaver, a Highlands County Sheriff’s Crisis Negotiation Team member took over the call for another 66 minutes, McNeill says in her motion to suppress.
After detectives brought Xaver from the bank, they put him in a sheriff’s patrol car, where he sat for some time. That’s when the crisis team negotiator who spoke with Xaver while he was in the bank, spoke to Xaver as he sat in the patrol car’s back seat.
After the deputy asked him a few questions — including whether the voices in Xaver’s head had told him to put on a bulletproof vest before entering the bank — deputies drove Xaver to the Sheriff’s Office on Eucalyptus Street, where he was put in an interrogation room.
According to McNeill, Sebring Police Detective Sgt. Jeff Reinhart then entered the interrogation room and introduced himself to Xaver. Reinhart then told Xaver he had the right to remain silent, that anything he said could be used against him in a court of law, that he had a right to an attorney, that he had the right to have his lawyer present during questioning, and if he could not afford a lawyer, one would be appointed for him. Reinhart then told him he could exercise these rights at any time and not answer any questions. He asked Xaver if he understood the rights he just read him.
Xaver responded: “Yes Sir.”
According to McNeill, Reinhart, the lead detective in capital murder case, “did not ask if Mr. Xaver was waiving his right to remain silent and his right to counsel before continuing the interrogation. Detective Reinhart did not have Mr. Xaver sign a written waiver of counsel.”
McNeill has hinted for months that she would ask a judge to disallow any statements Xaver made to police after his arrest. She has not asked a judge to suppress recordings of the 911 call or the phone discussion between the deputy and Xaver. During the call with the deputy, it was his job to get Xaver out of the bank alive.
At one point, Xaver told the deputy on the phone that EMTs could enter the bank to check on the health of his victims.