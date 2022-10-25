Gavel

SEBRING — The lawyer defending quintuple-murder suspect Zephen Xaver is asking a judge to throw out Xaver’s police interrogation on Jan. 23, 2019.

Tenth Judicial Circuit Assistant Public Defender Jane Allie McNeill filed a motion on Sept. 30 to disallow any statements Xaver made to police once he was in custody and led from the bank to a waiting police cruiser. McNeill is also asking a judge to disallow any statements the accused killer made to sheriff’s deputies or police officers inside the cruiser, as well as statements Xaver made to detectives after he was given his Miranda warning in a Sheriff’s Office interrogation room later that afternoon.

