SEBRING — Two local DUI manslaughter cases – one four years old, the other three years old – moved another step forward Wednesday.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada continued the case of Dalton Hooks of Sebring, who is charged in the death of a young Sebring man.
Meanwhile, prosecutors want a crash expert to testify in the case of Joseph Samuel Tucker, who crashed his Maserati at 140 mph in Avon Park on June 24, 2017. The crash claimed the life of fellow passenger Alyssa Kay Vice, 22, on June 24, 2017.
Defending a DUI without injuries is just below $3,500 in fines alone; Hooks’ family so far has spent $11,500 for his defense. That’s why William David McNeal, Hooks’ lawyer, has asked the court to declare the young Hooks indigent so the court will pay his legal fees. The court agreed to do so.
Not only that, but McNeal has asked for phone records with texts and GPS location data from the eventful night to help in his client’s defense.
Estrada set Dec. 13 to hear prosecution motions to admit the 911 call from Hooks’ accident, which occurred just after 2 a.m.
Hooks, now 20, was 17 years old when he crashed his pickup truck on State Road 8 on Nov. 10, 2018, claiming the life of Andrew Warren Stephens, 14. Stephens was riding in the back of the pickup truck when Hooks allegedly missed a turn and ended upside down in a field.
The Florida Highway Patrol says Hooks also had a minor female, 15, of Wesley Chapel, in the front passenger seat who was wearing a seat belt. The 2000 Ford Ranger spun across both lanes of traffic, overturned and stopped near trees. Stephens, who was thrown from the bed of the pickup, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hooks, a Sebring High School student, had a blood alcohol level of .119, slightly higher than the legal limit of .08 in Florida. Police put a warrant out for Hooks’ arrest on March 4, several months after the crash. Hooks turned himself in on March 5, 2019.
Tucker seeks expert witness
On Wednesday, Estrada heard a status update on Tucker’s DUI manslaughter case. Prosecutors filed notice in August that they will enlist Sgt. William Pascoe, the supervisor of the FHP’s Florida Advanced Investigation and Reconstruction team (FLAIR).
The elite team uses sophisticated digital measurement tools to recreate the speed, direction, braking, and steering attempts by drivers in such crashes. Pascoe, who has been featured in news articles regarding the FLAIR team, is expected to testify to what was recorded on the Maserati’s event data recorder. The devices record technical vehicle and occupant information before, during, and after crashes. The devices monitor and assess vehicle safety system performance.
Estrada in recent months has approved several motions from defense attorneys to have depositions transcribed and has agreed to disallow certain statements by police officers at the crash scene.
Tucker fled to Cork, Ireland to avoid prosecution, which prosecutors say prolonged the case. He lived under an assumed name, which made it harder for Irish law enforcement to find him. After lengthy court proceedings, the Irish Court ordered Tucker back to the United States to face the music. The U.S. Marshall Service escorted Tucker back to U.S. soil in February 2018.
Tucker’s next court date is Dec. 15, at which time his lawyer will reveal more witnesses.
Both defendants face long prison sentences. In cases of DUI manslaughter in Florida, a judge is required to impose a mandatory-minimum sentence of 124½ months in prison, in addition to the following penalties: up to 15 years in prison and $10,000 in fines.