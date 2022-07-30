SEBRING — A local defense attorney asked a judge to remove Assistant State Attorney Richard Castillo from prosecuting his client Wednesday, but Castillo’s defender says the prosecutor has done nothing improper.
Castillo’s advocate – 10th Judicial Circuit prosecutor Victoria Avalon – faced off against defense lawyer Peter Brewer, who argued that Castillo had displayed “prosecutorial vindictiveness” against his client, Drew Fellin.
Castillo suddenly withdrew from plea negotiations and threatened to file enhanced charges against Fellin after the defendant exercised his Constitutional rights in his defense, Brewer argued.
The defense lawyer told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada that Castillo made the moves after he and his client sought sanctions against Castillo after he allegedly failed to identify a confidential informant or drop the charges.
By upping Fellin’s status to an habitual offender, Castillo suddenly made Fellin eligible for a heavier sentence, a “vindictive” move, Brewer argued. Brewer, whose job includes protecting the rights of his client, argues that Castillo was punishing Fellin for exercising his Constitutional rights to defend himself against the State’s charges.
Castillo removed the plea offer and sought enhanced charges “in retaliation for us filing a motion for sanctions,” Brewer told Estrada. “The issue is, Mr. Fellin should not be facing 10 years in prison for daring to ask for more discovery.”
Avalon cited several higher court rulings that give wide leeway to prosecutors during plea negotiations. Prosecutors don’t have to offer a plea deal, they can yank them at any time, and they can enhance charges during the pretrial “chess match,” she told Estrada.
“Habitualization is discretionary,” Avalon said. “We do that kind of thing all the time. I don’t see a problem with that. (The courts) allow us to do these things.”
Brewer, a seasoned defense attorney, said he knows defendants aren’t guaranteed plea offers, but Castillo had, in effect, tossed the chessboard across the room by punishing his client, he said.
“The issue for this court is, did Mr. Castillo act vindictively?” Brewer argued. “The answer is yes. The question from there is, ‘What is the appropriate remedy?’ If they revoke offers, or seek punishment, they cannot punish the defendant for exercising their rights.”
Estrada said he will rule on Brewer’s motion in the next few weeks.
Castillo, like Brewer, is a veteran of the Circuit Court. They have been cordial courtroom foes for years, and each views the other with respect. In fact, Brewer made it known that he has nothing personal against his colleague.
“Mr. Castillo and I have worked together for a long time, and I want to make it clear, this is not an indictment against the state attorney’s office.”
Castillo, who has won convictions against the county’s most violent offenders, is a quiet, but strong presence in the courtroom who regularly announces in open court whether he’ll keep plea negotiations open.
Brewer, likewise, is a defense attorney who has raised alleged prosecutorial misbehavior in the past, most notably accusing Norda Swaby of knowingly putting a discredited witness on the stand. A judge ruled that Swaby had not acted improperly.
Fellin was arrested after he allegedly twice sold illegal drugs to an informant known to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. According to court records, sheriff’s deputies surveilled and filmed the alleged transactions in two locations on Feb. 10 and Feb. 19, 2020.
Though Castillo dropped those charges, Fellin still faces a charge of fleeing and eluding and driving with his license revoked. He could be sentenced to eight years or more if convicted. His next court date is Aug. 17.
As Fellin awaited trial in jail, Brewer filed a motion to compel the state to identify the state’s confidential informant and related records in both cases. The state had an eight-year plea offer on the table at the time of his motion, Brewer contends.
According to Brewer, Castillo’s informant “was in the wind” but Castillo told Estrada during a May 16 hearing that he would name the informant and provide the records before trial. The judge then asked Castillo if he was cutting off negotiations.
“Well, they’ve done a long way of hampering the ability to negotiate,” Castillo told Estrada. “I’ll never say never, but it won’t be like it was.”
Then, Brewer says, Castillo told him in an email that he didn’t like the judge’s ruling and would not be sending records vital to Fellin’s defense. To escalate the issue, Brewer filed a motion for sanctions against Castillo on June 10. He asked a judge to impose a five-day deadline for Castillo to produce the records, exclude the witness, or dismiss the charges against Fellin.
At the June 22 sanctions hearing, Castillo suddenly announced that he was dropping the two drug transaction cases, writing, “Based on the facts and circumstances of this case, the state will not proceed.”