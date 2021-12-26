SEBRING — Law enforcement came in droves.
Moments after Zephen Xaver called emergency dispatchers from SunTrust Bank, officers from several agencies turned their steering wheels and hit their sirens. Sebring Police, Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies, Florida Highway Patrol officers, and – as it was his habit to respond to homicides – Highlands County Assistant State Attorney Steven Houchin.
As Xaver’s trial date looms – jury selection is May 2, 2022 – defense and prosecution lawyers have deposed dozens of law enforcement officials, asking them to recount what they saw and what they did on Jan. 23, 2019.
COVID-19 slowed the process a bit, but investigators turned to sworn virtual depositions to pick up the slack, if there was any. Prosecutor Paul R. Wallace asked Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada in November to put a deadline on defense depositions, saying they were taking too long.
Estrada denied the request, however, the depositions sped up in mid-November and into December.
A partial list of those asked to give depositions include Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies Chris Gunter; Daniel A. Mcfee; Cory Tomblin; Thomas Wishart; Robert Gunthorp; James Christopher Carr; Charles Peck; Sgt. Steven Ritenour, and detective sergeants Roger St. Laurent and Charles Proctor; Sebring Police Diego Arman Serrano; chief of detectives Sgt. Jeffrey Reinhart; and Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) investigators Nathan Coogan and Kevin Sapp.
Houchin, who launched the prosecution of Xaver before he retired in June, was among the investigators who watched the video feed outside the bank as Xaver walked near the bodies.
“It was pretty obvious the victims were deceased; it was a question of whether he would be taken alive or not,” Houchin told the Highlands News-Sun.
Xaver’s lawyer, Jane A. McNeill, also ordered depositions from civilian witnesses at the scene. It is not known whether they will be called as witnesses, but they were on scene at the time of the shooting.
For instance, among the first witnesses to be depositioned were Victor and Deanna Sparks, who drove into the bank’s parking lot while the women were still alive. As his wife waited in the car, Victor tried the bank’s glass doors, but they were locked.
Sparks told the Highlands Sun-News he peered inside and saw people laying on the floor and someone walking around in front and among them. After Sparks turned and walked away from the bank he heard a big bang. He called the situation “scary.”
He and his wife called 911 to tell them of the situation. Xaver also called 911, allegedly telling dispatchers that he had shot five people.
“Cops were on scene in two minutes,” Sparks told the newspaper.
And it is those officers especially, who have been asked to testify.
Sebring Police Commander Curtis Hart would not comment on depositions but said “there were multiple agencies and officers on scene that day to include most all our sworn department members.”
His memories of that day remain stark: “For what I remember most about that day is having to witness the heartbreak and sadness of the families and friends who lost their loved ones that day.”