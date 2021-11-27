SEBRING — A man and woman charged in the October 2020 beating death of 88-year-old James Little found themselves momentarily without lawyers at their arraignment hearing Monday.
Once appointed, lawyers for Britney Lee Andrus, 24, and Tyler Ethen Best, 20 are expected to file not guilty pleas for their clients in time for their Jan. 19 appearance. Each defendant is charged with second-degree murder during the commission of a burglary, burglary with battery and grand theft auto in connection with the attack that killed the elderly citizen in his home. Each faces life in prison.
The latest after a week of defense lawyer shuffling: Gail Cheatwood of Cheatwood Law Offices of Lakeland will represent Best while the court plans to assign a lawyer to Andrus’ case.
Here’s a rundown on what is a relatively common experience in the 10th Circuit criminal courts:
Assistant Public Defender Bruce Carter, citing conflict of interest within the public defender’s officer, asked the court to remove the public defender’s office from both cases on Oct 27.
On Nov. 15, the court appointed the Regional Office of Criminal and Civil Regional Counsel – which provides lawyers when public defenders cite conflict – to represent Andrus and Best. The next day, Nov. 16, Derek Christian, a defense lawyer with the Civil Regional Counsel, said his office also had a conflict and withdrew.
On Nov. 22, when each defendant was to be arraigned, the court appointed local defense attorney Peter Brewer to represent Best and asserted its intention to find a defense lawyer for Andrus.
“We just got appointed,” Brewer told the Highlands News-Sun Tuesday. “I have to get the discovery and associated reports and review them, as well as speak to the client.”
By Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, Brewer’s name had been removed from Best’s case – perhaps also for conflict – and replaced with that of defense attorney Gail Cheatwood. Best’s court file states: “Court appoints Gail Cheatwood. Order to be prepared.”
The shuffling of lawyers reflects the court’s desire to defend a client’s right to a fair trial. Lawyers are required to ensure clients in one case are not in conflict through family, friendship, or community to other clients they represent. Lawyers can’t represent opposing parties in the same litigation, for instance.
“That’s why they have this process,” Brewer said. “Each codefendant gets a different lawyer to avoid potential conflict.”
The next pre-trial conference for the pair is set for Jan. 19.