Lawyers hope to clear path to Xaver punishment Thursday

Prosecutor Paul A. Wallace, left, checks his schedule as a judge sets a date for the punishment phase of Zephen Xaver’s case.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

SEBRING — Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden and lawyers will use a hearing Thursday to finalize the road to Zephen Xaver’s punishment trial.

Xaver, 25, pled guilty to five counts of first-degree murder on March 14. Taking responsibility for the Jan. 23, 2019, SunTrust Bank Midtown Branch killings sets the next stage in his trial process – asking a jury to determine whether Xaver should be put to death or given life in prison.

