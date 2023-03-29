Lawyers hope to clear path to Xaver punishment Thursday

SEBRING — Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden and lawyers will use a hearing Thursday to finalize the road to Zephen Xaver’s punishment trial.
Xaver, 25, pled guilty to five counts of first-degree murder on March 14. Taking responsibility for the Jan. 23, 2019, SunTrust Bank Midtown Branch killings sets the next stage in his trial process – asking a jury to determine whether Xaver should be put to death or given life in prison.
The surprise plea left several unresolved motions sitting on the docket.
Cowden will ask an assistant public defender which outstanding motions – such as whether to have separate voir dire for the first trial phase, which is no longer required now that Xaver has admitted to the murders. Another motion relating to the length of the recess between phases of the trial, also is no longer necessary.
Other motions governing the questioning of punishment phase jurors, including a motion to record the background and demographics of potential jurors, are still to be decided.
Another question that popped up last week: Whether the Sheriff’s Office will transport Xaver to the office of Assistant Public Defender Jane Allie McNeill in Bartow. McNeill did not explain why she wants a medical expert to meet with Xaver.
At Thursday’s hearing, Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman, along with prosecutor Paul A. Wallace, is expected to ask Cowden to order the medical expert to meet with Xaver in the Highlands County Jail. Blackman says the county jail is much more secure than McNeill’s Polk County office. Blackman says moving Xaver in public is an unnecessary security risk.
“If the medical provider can go to the courthouse, then they can come to the jail,” Blackman told the Highlands News-Sun. “It does not make sense to me that we put the public at risk for a consultation.”
Cowden, Wallace and McNeill could also set deadlines for discovery pertaining to the punishment phase.
Wallace has still not received reports, notes, and evaluations from at least seven mental health experts who have interviewed Xaver since the day of his arrest.
Jury selection for the punishment phase trial is set for 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 16, 2024. Jury selection could take up to two weeks.