SEBRING — Local defense attorneys say a new digital platform for sending discovery documents, plea offers, and other legal documents to their clients in the Highlands County Jail will hurt attorney-client confidentiality and create other issues.
“Why haven’t they consulted with the attorneys that represent these individuals to get input on this?” said defense lawyer Michael Durham, president of the Highlands County chapter of the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Attorneys.
Maj. Tim Lethbridge, head of the Highlands County Detention Bureau, says lawyers aren’t required to use the system, but inmates will no longer receive traditional mail, such as letters, cards and other correspondence. Starting June 1, family and friends who send letters, valentines and other written correspondence will mail the correspondence to a Tampa facility where the mail will be scanned and stored on a computer server.
The goal is to reduce paper in the jail, which contributes to fires, Lethbridge said. He also said outsiders mail letters sprayed with methamphetamine, LSD, and other drugs. Jail deputies now use K9s to smell mail for drugs and other paraphernalia, the major said.
Smart Communications Inc., which is installing the new system, will provide inmates free digital tablets to access and read digital versions of their mail. After entering a private username and password, inmates will then open and read the correspondence on the tablet. Each tablet will be shared by two inmates, Lethbridge said.
Lawyers also can use the system for sending digital discovery documents, written plea offers, presentence investigations, and other case documents to jailed clients. The legal documents cannot be viewed by corrections officers or other Sheriff’s Office personnel.
“Any legal mail goes to a separate place, which Sheriff’s Office staff cannot access, and that is password protected with a separate password created by the inmate,” Lethbridge said. “Verified attorneys will be able to send legal documents directly to the inmate using that feature, at no cost. It will be up to attorneys if they choose to utilize the electronic legal mail system and the jail will continue to process legal mail delivered on paper as well.”
Nevertheless, local defense attorneys said last week that they will probably continue to present jailed clients with paper documents. Lawyers prefer to take the paper documents to the inmate, so the two can review it and the inmate can sign it.
“I agree there are confidentiality issues with the digital format,” said defense attorney Brad Wilson, a partner with Brewer & Wilson, PLLC. “When there is no paper, it affects a client’s ability to participate in their defense. They can’t make notes or write things down during attorney meetings or mark up their discovery with things they find noteworthy. That’s definitely going to be a problem.”
Other defense lawyers don’t like the idea of sending legal documents to a device that’s shared among inmates.
“You have two sharing one tablet?” he said. “What happens when one inmate says, ‘I need to read my discovery, I want to read my discovery’ and the other inmate says, ‘My wife just sent me mail, I want to read it,’ that’s going to lead to altercations within the jail. It’s not practical.”
A top female defense lawyer sees another security issue:
“We already see how frequently one inmate uses another inmate’s passcode for the phone,” she said. “If they’re able to get a passcode for the phone, what’s to stop them from figuring out the username and password for that tablet and being able to access that other person’s discovery?”
Inmates, and not just those with child sex charges, often don’t want other inmates to know why they’re in jail.
“I have several clients who would prefer other inmates in the jail not know what they’re charged with,” she said. “It’s going to create instances for jailhouse snitches.”
Lawyers also wonder how well Smart Communications Inc. will protect the confidentiality of the digital evidence and other confidential documents that attorneys will send their clients over the company’s network. By the way, Smart Communications will also record and store jailhouse phone conversations on their servers for quality assurance purposes.
“Even though the Sheriff’s Office assures us they don’t record the attorney-client visits, (outside contractors) potentially have a record of every conversation and anything (digital) you send your clients for information purposes or intelligence,” said Peter Brewer, of Brewer & Wilson. “It’s really eroding the attorney-client confidentiality. You don’t know what they’re doing with it.”
The digital mail system is part of a larger pattern of isolating inmates from their lawyers, according to Durham.
“The ultimate goal is to alienate the attorney from the client,” he said. “If you’re alienated and you don’t have that outside contact, you’re more apt to take a plea.”
Another attorney agreed: “The next step, which we’ve been fighting all along, is ‘Hey, let’s do all this virtually, you don’t have to come to the jail to meet with your client, you can do that over the internet.’”