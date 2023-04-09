SEBRING — When Zephen Xaver pled guilty to five counts of first degree murder on March 14, it allowed prosecutors and defense lawyers to move on to the next part of his case.

On Friday, the court held its first pre-trial hearing related to the punishment phase, during which a jury will determine whether Xaver is executed or sentenced to life in prison. Jury selection for that panel is set for Jan. 16, 2024.

