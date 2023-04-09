SEBRING — When Zephen Xaver pled guilty to five counts of first degree murder on March 14, it allowed prosecutors and defense lawyers to move on to the next part of his case.
On Friday, the court held its first pre-trial hearing related to the punishment phase, during which a jury will determine whether Xaver is executed or sentenced to life in prison. Jury selection for that panel is set for Jan. 16, 2024.
During Friday’s hearing, Assistant Public Defender Jane Allie McNeill announced she was no longer pursuing several motions, including one asking for a two-week break between the guilt phase and the punishment phase.
Assistant State Attorney Bonde Johnson told Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden that he and McNeill had reached agreements on mental health evaluations that Assistant State Attorney Paul A. Wallace has repeatedly asked for but has not received. Now that McNeill no longer will use a not-guilty-by-insanity defense for Xaver, those medical records should be forthcoming, Johnson said.
“We had a motion to provide copies of mental health records and since those motions were filed, the state has had discussions with the defense,” Johnson told Cowden. “We will withdraw that request for this hearing; it may not be needed in future.”
With that, McNeill argued a couple of motions that do pertain to Xaver’s punishment-phase trial.
Individual sequestered voir dire, which means questioning potential jurors one at a time and out of sight of other potential jurors. McNeil believes jurors will be more willing to give honest answers if other potential jurors aren’t able to hear them. Jurors also learn from other jurors how to answer questions to stay on, or get out of, jury duty.
Prosecutors traditionally question a group of jurors first, followed by the defense. McNeill would like alternating voir dire, so prosecutors interview a juror; defense then questions the next juror, and so forth. The side that first examines the jury has a lasting effect on their impressions during the trial,” she told Cowden. Johnson suggested a hybrid format, using individual voir dire when a juror needs to expand on a comment out of view of other potential jurors.
McNeill wants to have a written questionnaire for potential jurors that asks them about life experiences and their opinions on the death penalty and other issues. They could be mailed in advance or potential jurors can fill them out in the courthouse, she said.
“The first response to a questionnaire is honest, without inside influences or pressures,” McNeill told Cowden. “They have time to review and reflect on their answers.” Johnson agreed in principle, but asked that the questions be shown to prosecutors before they will agree. Cowden ordered McNeill to write up the questionnaire for debate.
Xaver entered SunTrust Bank in Sebring on Jan. 23, 2019, and shot five local women to death. He faces the death penalty if a jury recommends it.