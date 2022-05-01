SEBRING — Accused cop killer Joseph Ables was in court Friday morning, listening as his new lawyers helped streamline the process to jury selection.
Ables, a military veteran and convicted felon, recently hired Bjorn Erik Brunvand to replace Assistant Public Defender Jayde Coleman. Coleman, who is not death-penalty certified, left 11 motions on the table when she left the case.
On Friday, Brunvand, his second chair, Debra Tuomey, and Assistant State Attorney Bonde Johnson went down the list of Coleman’s motions and in a matter of minutes, withdrew or rejected them.
For instance, Coleman wanted to videotape jury selection; question jurors after they reach a verdict; mail a supplemental questionnaire to the homes of potential jurors, and other motions the lawyers believed were not necessary.
Ables, who has been represented by government lawyers since his arrest in May 2018, hired Brunvand in early April. Brunvand, who is preparing for a murder trial in another Florida county, told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada that he has received most of the discovery from the state. Johnson told Estrada Friday that he has prepared an index of that evidence for Brunvand to review, including crime scene photos, arrest reports, autopsy photos, depositions, recorded witness statements, Ables’ police interview after the shooting, and other evidence.
On May 7, 2017, Highlands County Sheriff’s Deputy William Gentry Jr. was called to a Placid Lakes neighborhood to investigate a neighbor’s complaint that Ables had shot and killed her cat. After speaking to the pet owner, Gentry walked to Ables’ home. Moments later, the pet owner and other deputies on her property heard several gunshots. Deputies ran to the house as the garage door on Ables’ home was rising. Ables was in the garage, standing next to a pickup truck with the driver’s side door open.
Other deputies discovered Gentry laying on the ground inside the screened entryway to the front door. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
Ables had been convicted of battery on a police officer in 2001 and was designated a violent felon of special concern at the time of the shooting. Ables is charged with first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, felony cruelty to a cat, and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun and ammunition.
On Friday, Brunvand told Estrada he had not seen Ables’ mental health records or military records.
Estrada heard the state of Ables’ mental health as to whether he is competent to stand trial,
However, because he is new to Ables’ case, Brunvand told Estrada he would not be ready for the Oct. 3 jury selection, which is the start of trial. Johnson told Estrada he’s ready for the Oct. 3 trial start.
“I’ve not seen that information, but I’ve spoken with my client and there’s nothing to suggest a competency issue,” Brunvand told the judge.
Susan Gentry, mother of the fallen deputy, the deputy’s brother and other deputies were in court Friday to track the case. They are in constant consultation with prosecutors and want the case tried in October. The trial was first set to open on Jan. 25, 2021, but Estrada postponed it until October of this year.
Though Johnson said he is ready for trial, Brunvand told Estrada he would not be ready by October. Estrada kept the trial date for Oct. 3, but that may change as the case progresses.
Johnson and Prosecutor John Kromholz told Brunvand that they’ll do whatever they can to help him obtain anything he needs from the state.
Brunvand is a well-known Florida defense attorney.
He represented Robert Scott Palmer, who threw a wood plank and hurled a fire extinguisher at police officers inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2020. Brunvand, appeared on CNN Newsday to explain that his client had been off his medications and had felt horribly about what he had done. Palmer, who was sentenced to five years in prison in December, wept when he saw a video of his attack on the Capitol officers.
Brunvand commented on Tampa television when Brian Laundrie, the man authorities believe killed his fiancée Gabby Petito on a cross-country trip in October 2021, disappeared into a Florida wildlife refuge.
Pinellas County resident Shelby Nealy was arrested in 2019 for killing three family members in Tarpon Springs and his wife in Pasco County. When he fired his Sixth Judicial Circuit public defender, Brunvand took his case. Nealy faces the death penalty in the murder of his in-laws.
The next pretrial hearing in “State of Florida vs. Joseph Ables” is July 8.