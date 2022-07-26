Lawyers set October date for Stevenson murder trial

SEBRING — A prosecutor told a judge in open court that Francisco Cruz, charged along with co-defendant Lorenza Lamar Stevenson in the killing of a 14-year-old boy, may decide to testify against Stevenson at trial.
Assistant State Attorney Richard Castillo made the announcement as a senior Circuit Court judge asked Castillo and Peter Brewer, Stevenson’s lawyer, when they’d be ready for trial. At first, Brewer stated he’d be ready by September, but Castillo brought up a possible deal with Cruz.
“The codefendant in this case might be testifying in the case of Stevenson in the homicide case,” Castillo told Judge Jeffrey J. McKibben. “He has a deadline of Aug. 31 to reach an agreement with prosecution in return for testimony against Stevenson.”
Castillo also told the judge that he has a busy September with two trials scheduled.
Castillo’s announcement was the first time Brewer heard that his client’s co-defendant might try to implicate Stevenson in the shooting death of Ricky Harris III around midnight in September 2021. Harris was found shot to death on Assembly Church property in Sebring.
“If the defense knows this and still wants to go to trial, we can keep the trial date in September,” Castillo told the judge.
Brewer suggested a trial date in October, which would give him time to prepare a defense to battle the prosecution’s move. The judge set jury selection for Oct. 10.
Cruz and Stevenson were allegedly in an orange Dodge Challenger that was caught on security video pulling up behind the church. As a small group of youngsters ran away from the Challenger, a man can be seen firing at them from the car, Sebring detectives say. Investigators found more than a dozen spent bullet casings at the scene.
Each is charged with second-degree murder and could receive life in prison. Stevenson also faces violation of probation charges for being in possession of a gun and ammo. He also faces armed burglary and theft of a gun in a separate case.