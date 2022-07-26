Lawyers set October date for Stevenson murder trial

Francisco Cruz, the young man accused of killing Ricky Harris III in September 2021, is considering testifying against his co-defendant.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

SEBRING — A prosecutor told a judge in open court that Francisco Cruz, charged along with co-defendant Lorenza Lamar Stevenson in the killing of a 14-year-old boy, may decide to testify against Stevenson at trial.

Assistant State Attorney Richard Castillo made the announcement as a senior Circuit Court judge asked Castillo and Peter Brewer, Stevenson’s lawyer, when they’d be ready for trial. At first, Brewer stated he’d be ready by September, but Castillo brought up a possible deal with Cruz.

Recommended for you