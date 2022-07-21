SEBRING — Prosecutor Richard Castillo and Assistant Public Defender Bruce Carter will be in court Thursday to update a judge on how a child manslaughter case has progressed since the defendant’s arrest last year.
The case, State of Florida vs. Bryan Marquis Reese, concerns the death of a baby in an unkempt apartment in Avon Park. The cause of death has not been made public, but the child may have gone without feeding for at least a day.
Carter has begun deposing witnesses, including deputies and others involved in the case. Reese has pled not guilty. Also on the table Thursday: Whether a medical examiner’s report and other pretrial evidence has been obtained.
Meanwhile, Castillo plans to play a recording of Reese’s statement to police during trial.
According to Highlands County Sheriff’s detectives, Reese woke up at 1:30 p.m. after a night of heavy drinking, five days before Christmas 2021. Two children were playing in the living room as he walked down the hall to the bathroom. Reese, 22, paused long enough to look into the room where his baby daughter had been sleeping in a crib the night before. The child was dead.
Reese, who admitted to drinking a quarter bottle of whiskey and seven beers the night before, remembered feeding the baby a bottle the previous day but had not checked on the child when the mother left for work that morning. He remembered the mother saying goodbye, but admitted to sleeping in until 1:30 p.m.
His wife told detectives that she has worried about his drinking and sleeping so late in the day. She told officers that her daughter had been alive and had squeezed her hand before she left for work that morning.
Detectives described a home that was, in their words, unfit for habitation. They described finding dirty dishes in the sink, overflowing trash, used formula bottles, insects, bugs, and filthy conditions overall in the home.
Police charged Reese with aggravated manslaughter of a child, and, as for the children who were living in the apartment, two counts of child neglect without great bodily harm.