Everyone is worried about climate change. Well, I guess there is a good reason to be worried.
My thoughts are very simple. Let's pass a law closing all of the drive-through lanes that are causing a lot of air pollution.
Some say how about handicap people that can't come in and get what they want. Well all you have to do is have a parking place for them and a phone number for them to call and someone to bring their order to them.
Another thing is to get rid of all prepared food orders. Then let the lazy dummies get out of their cars and go in and get their orders.
It should also be against the law to have your car running while you sit in it waiting for someone to go inside for something. It should be against the law for high school kids to drive their cars to school. Let them ride the school bus to school.
The average person doesn't know how much pollution these sorts of things cause. The people in this country have become so lazy it hurts them. I see people leaving the carts 20 to 30 feet from a cart return and too damn lazy to put it where it belongs. Written by L. W. Stevenson an 83-year-old retired Air Force sergeant who's not afraid to walk a few steps.
Lawrence Stevenson
Sebring