AVON PARK — The LC5 Foundation, a newly charitable foundation setup to assist Jade Jackson with her journey through brain cancer and to create a leadership program for the kids and young people of Avon Park, held their first 5K event this past Saturday to raise money.
The foundation, named in the memory of Lane Crosson, is comprised of friends and former teammates and classmates of Crosson. Cash Jackson is the Chairman, Ty Jackson is the Vice Chairman, Mason Jahna is in charge of fundraising and finance, Cynthia Barrett handles Leadership and Student Relations and Kyle Jackson is in charge of scholarship and community outreach.
The overall male winner for the First Annual LC5 5K race/walk was Jonathan Russell and Hannah Farr was the first overall female to finish. Results listed below are in overall place, name, age, time.
1. Jonathan Russell 17, 18:33.3; 2. Tim Nicholls 61, 20:26.8; 3. Zack Farr 25, 23:40.9; 4. Austin Ulm 14, 23:49.0; 5. Noel Jahna 56, 24:15.7; 6. Lorne Milda 28, 24:46.3; 7. Hannah Farr 23, 24:49.0; 8. Mitchell Guerndt 27, 24:53.0; 9. Cash Jackson 26, 24:55.5; 10. Nancy Drach 61, 25:32.9.
11. Mary Nicholls 56, 26:16.2; 12. Michael Blackney 46, 27:16.3; 13. Kyle Jahna 27, 27:36.4; 14. Olivia Guerndt 19, 27:54.0; 15. Lisa Foster 59, 28:04.3; 16. Ty Jackson 28, 28:15.5; 17. Emily Rodriguez 29, 28:20.0; 18. Rachael Clements 31, 29:17.4; 19. Roxanne Guerndt 24, 32:33.8; 20. Maria Garza 45, 33:14.0.
21. Evan Lewis 28, 33:24.7; 22. Sharla Elliott 45, 33:27.7; 23. Ty Little 24, 33:33.2; 24. Margo Fleisher 52, 34:17.7; 25. Andrew Floresta 48, 34:18.0; 26. Joe Stockenberg 51, 34:57.1; 27. Leighton Jahna 23, 35:09.7; 28. Steve Farr 60, 35:24.0; 29. Albert Jahna 54, 35:24.1; 30. Ashley Austin 30, 36:13.2.
31. Kathi Flyte 63, 36:37.2; 32. Adriana Jahna 27, 39:22.6; 33. Alexis Jahna 26, 39:22.9; 34. Ryan Duppenthaler 11, 39:27.8; 35. Jada Hood 15, 39:52.9; 36. Laurie Duppenthaler 48, 40:07.4; 37. Kimberly O’Connor 52 40:45.0; 38. Ryan Dick 25, 40:51.5; 39. Bill Breylinger 72, 41:24.7; 40. Sarah Hood 35, 41:35.0.
41. Mia Hood 14, 41:35.5; 42. Ronald Sevigny 73, 42:21.7; 43. Kadie Crosson 20, 42:54.1; 44. Amanda Davidson 45, 44:00.0; 45. Bettye Hart 69, 44:32.6; 46. Samantha Potts 31, 45:24.8; 47. Madison New 22, 45:26.0; 48. Taryn Little 22, 45:26.5; 49. Kelsie Jahna 25, 45:27.0; 50. Brandie Murray 33, 45:34.2.
51. Celeste Breylinger 26, 48:11.1; 52. Samantha Glock 30, 49:30.6; 53. Kaitlyn Bice 29, 49:30.7; 54. Cassidy Beers 22, 49:53.6; 55. Mary Crosson 22, 49:53.7; 56. Tammy Dominique 51, 50:02.6; 57. Amber Garcia 33, 51:16.6; 58. Debbie Webber 64, 51:55.4; 59. Mackenzie Myers 27, 52:23.1; 60. Kyle Pruitt 27, 52:23.2.
61. Angy Katz 30, 53:11.6; 62. Renee Blackney 36, 53:11.8; 63. Dawn Crosson 48, 53:16.2; 64. Travis Crosson 48, 53:16.2; 65. Jackie Jackson 52, 53:16.3; 66. Erin Goudge 39, 54:15.9; 67. Kim Jahna 53, 54:15.9; 68. Emily Jahna 23, 54:19.4; 69. Lamar Jahna 29, 54:19.8; 70. Cathy Lewis 61, 54:58.0.
71. Lisa Jackson 58, 57:32.0; 72. Casey Jackson 23, 57:32.7; 73. Hunter Bonner 26, 59:31.4; 74. Clint Tedder 25, 59:31.6; 75. Kelli Parker 26, 59:33.9; 76. Megan Maxwell 26, 59:33.9; 77. Beth Jahna 54, 1:00:41.3; 78. Jillian Kelley 28, 1:00:41.8; 79. Wyatt Johnson 25, 1:00:48.0; 80. Kyle Cunningham 26, 1:00:48.1.
For more information on the race results, future events and about the foundation, please visit the website at lc5-foundation.org.