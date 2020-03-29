These are challenging times we live in right now. Oftentimes it’s hard to find the American spirit when you take a look around at what is happening in our community, our state, our country and our world. If you take a quick glance at the big picture and make a snap decision you may just think this is an awful big obstacle to get through and begin to think there is no way through it.
The truth is you may be correct; there may not be a way through it.
Well now, that becomes a particularly scary thought doesn’t it? Yes, it is if you hang out in the big picture frame. Interestingly enough, those who hang out in the big picture like to scroll backwards. You see or hear it all the time. If this one or that one would have done something different at this time or that time we would not be where we are today. It just never ends and it is a constant out there. The answer to this is simple: Those feelings could be correct or you could be incorrect, there is absolutely no way to prove which way it would have went had we followed that plan. History does not record what ifs. History could label this group as the overreactors or hoarders who probably prepared for a six-month siege, opened the potato chips and got on social media. Big picture hysterias I call it.
Then there are those among us who live in today and see the pictures in smaller frames and each one is different. They realize it is what it is and decide that if we do everything we are told to do and overprepare we may just come out of this whenever. It is a perfectly fine way to look at things and when there are family members involved you have to react. Then they got a look at the internet and saw the damage the hoarders were doing to supplies and decided they too had to stock up for a long siege and descended upon the stores. I call this realization hysteria.
Then there are those around us who wonder about tomorrow’s pictures. They recognize there is fear, they recognize there could be personal danger and they recognize they are going to have to lead the rest to the path to tomorrow.
Now comes that elusive American spirit. You find it in our hospitals, police stations, and fire stations all across this land. You find it on United States military bases, both home and abroad. That spirit lies in the trucker’s hearts as they fire up the big rig for the next 12-hour run they will make to serve us. You find it in the thousands of weary people out trying to save our way of life across the great land. They see the obstacle, recognize you can’t go through it and these folks begin to find ways around the obstacle. I call this group the solutions team.
That is what has kept America alive and well during crisis in the past. This is what will keep us alive and well through this one. America, like it or not, it’s our turn to protect our way of life. That spirit that resides in us all that tells us we are Americans and we need to start protecting tomorrow’s pictures.
