Leaders need to stand up
No one likes to see manatee carcasses and dead fish on our shores. The mystery of their deaths has been solved; they are starving to death because sea grass is disappearing. So, what does this have to do with Highlands County? Human pollution from septic tanks, farm runoff, lawn fertilizers, etc. make their way east and west, killing the sea grass manatees and fish need. We need to protect the manatees from ourselves.
Big Sugar is part of the problem, but that is a more complex issue than my word limit permits. Farmers and ranchers have best-practice models that can help solve the fertilizer problem, and if it comes down to lawn fertilizer or manatees, most people would do the right thing. If not, some counties limit lawn fertilizer sales during certain months.
I live two blocks from Lake Jackson, and I have no doubt that our septic tank waste seeps into the lake and then goes down to Lake Okeechobee and beyond, so although we are far from an ocean, we are part of the problem. We are also two blocks from the City of Sebring sewer lines. When I asked about connecting to the sewer lines, the answer was that no one wants to pay for the conversion.
At the federal level, our two senators and our congressional representative voted against the infrastructure bill. The big bill still passed and includes funds for infrastructure such as our sewer line extension. Now we need some leadership to get our share of these funds.
Of course, we have another infrastructure problem that is becoming a crisis. Decades ago, state and local planners and politicians made a huge mistake when they allowed a major, high-speed highway to be constructed with numerous access entry points. What could possibly go wrong? Now, with more 18-wheelers on Highway 27 and more businesses under construction that will create more dangerous intersections, state and local leaders seem to be looking for cheap solutions that are no longer possible.
Among the possible solutions, get cars off 27 with some public transport, reduce the speed limit in Sebring to 45 MPH, build overpasses, and explore bypass alternatives that are not harmful to the environment. Leaders need to stand up for Highlands County and go after some of the new infrastructure money. Watch the newspapers. Politicians who will not work to reduce the manatee and human deaths should not be returned to office.
James Upchurch
Sebring