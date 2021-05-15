I am writing today as I am disappointed that I did not speak up at the Highlands County Board of County Commission meeting discussion about the Sebring Public Library. You see, instead of standing up and sharing my thoughts, I listened and observed as community leaders that I have grown to admire and respect stood up to talk about how they created something of brick and mortar 50 years ago and that they would not allow change. The frustrating part is that the very change they speak of was first initiated by them 50-60 years ago and now that a new generation is looking towards the next 50 years of our community, this is challenged as if this new generation is ruining our community.
Case in point, the Sebring Historical (Society) has diligently been working behind the scenes to create discontent in the study being developed to consider the best long term uses for the City Pier waterfront. Rather than working with the Community Redevelopment Agency on a viable future, the Sebring Historical Society has chosen to work against this study before it has even been presented. This is an organization that has somehow changed their mission from archiving our community’s history to actually trying to shape and change the future. It is embarrassing to witness the Sebring Historical Society’s approach to our community’s redevelopment; it seems they have evolved from historical archivists to a political action committee. I would like to know where the Sebring Historical Society stood in 1958 when the movers and shakers of that era chose to tear down George Sebring’s home to build the current library.
And now to the library. The Sebring Public Library staff took a survey of library patrons and also shared the survey on their Facebook page. I responded to the survey, as did several others, and our responses were not shared but what was shared loud and clear is that the most valuable asset of the Sebring Public Library was the staff and volunteers, not the brick and mortar of the library. Of course, when the survey asked if they like the current location the overwhelming answer was yes, but I would question the validity of the question and how it was written. This survey also showed that what the patrons would like to see more of is meeting space, quiet space and computer access. Not a mention of more books, periodicals or magazines.
The patrons get it ... what we have known as a library for the past 50 years will not be what we know of a library 50 years from now. My son is a freshman (doolie) at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs and when I asked him if and how he uses their library he stated it is a quiet study space for him and his laptop. I asked if he uses the books, periodicals and/or magazines and he stated that he never has nor does he need to as everything he needs is at his fingertips. I also have a dear friend’s son that graduated second in his class at Sebring High School, graduated from Florida Polytechnic last year and just landed a great paying job with a tech firm in Tampa. Over the past eight years he spent no time in a library and, further to that point, the entire campus of Florida Polytech was created without a traditional library and instead has computer labs and study rooms.
All of this is being said to share my opinion that the Sebring Public Library needs an investment by the Highlands County commissioners to develop a new Sebring Public Library that will serve our community for the next 50 years. This investment should not be in a 50-year-old building that is totally landlocked but should rather be in the downtown bank building that the City of Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency has offered to Highlands County at no charge and offered an additional $600k towards the renovation. If the Highlands County Board of County Commission truly values the Highlands County Public Library System, they need to make an investment in its future and there is no better way then by partnering with the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency to make the “horseshoe” shaped bank building into the Sebring Public Library of the future.
