SEBRING — Leadership Highlands Career Day for high school students took place Wednesday in the Alan Jay Arena. Leadership Highlands alumni Garrett Roberts said about 1,500 students walked through the doors.
About 65 businesses set up booths staffed with representatives or owners who spoke directly to students about their industry and the qualifications to join the field. Some fields required a college degree, such as being a lawyer, while others required a trade certification. Still others, such as Air and Electric Services, a trade certification may be what’s needed. Operations Manager Scott Kaplan said there are different ways to be successful in his field, where the average electrician makes $40,000 to $50,000. Interning or a four-year apprentice program can open that door.
“Everybody needs an electrician and HVAC,” Kaplan said. “It’s a great career opportunity for those who don’t want school debt.”
Zach Doorlag stopped at Kaplan’s booth; his dad works for the company. Doorlag said he wanted to do something different, such as play baseball or be an engineer.
The Palms of Sebring representatives Melissa Brunns and Julia Mercer participated with a booth.
“We wanted to educate the students what the options in the community,” Brunns said.
Mercer explained why her company participated.
“We have been around for 60 years now,” Mercer said. “Young people may not know what we do unless they have had a relative with us. We love to participate in any community outreach.”
Rebekah Wills heads up the career and technical programs for the Highlands County School Distrct.
“We don’t stop people from going to college, we offer alternative career paths and industry certificates,” Wills said.
Wills said many people will choose college and hopefully return to the area, while others will take technical jobs after training at South Florida State College.
The businesses that participated ran the gamut from banking, Glades Electric, to Highlands County Economic Development, county jobs, hospital jobs, and law enforcement and first responders. Many of the exhibitors had giveaways and others had interactive booths, such as the Alan Jay photo booth, the SWAT tank, ambulances and Aeromed’s helicopter. The SFSC criminal justice program showed teens the effects of alcohol by putting on special effects goggles and having them do a field sobriety test.
“It was weird,” student Kevin Su said. “I thought I was walking straight but everything was crooked.”
The Leadership Highlands Career Day is an alumni project taken on a few years ago.