SEBRING — The Leadership Highlands Career Day is back for a third year because of its popularity. The event will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Alan Jay Arena in Sebring.
About 75 individual businesses and government agencies will highlight the careers available in their industries. Representatives, who may even be the business owner, can field any questions the students may have.
Garrett Roberts, a Leadership Highlands alumni, said they expect about 1,500 students this year. His graduating class came up with the idea as a class project.
“Our goal is to expose students to a variety of different career paths in the hope of inspiring them to both understand the variety of career possibilities, as well as the requirements needed for each career path,” Roberts said.
Vocational technology jobs will be showcased as well as those that need a college degree. There will be many different industries and maybe even some jobs the student had never thought of.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office will bring the SWAT team armored vehicle, Aeromed will bring a helicopter and the agriculture industries will bring tractors. The Board of County Commission and Nucor representatives are slated to be in attendance as are MidFlorida Credit Union and AdventHealth, which are the Title sponsors.
Roberts said the event raises the students’ awareness of what is out there and might help some students take up a direction. Roberts said that some businesses naturally have flashier gadgets that appeal to the students like a robot or SWAT tank. However, in follow-up conversations with the students, they also seem very open to talking with the representatives. He said one young man who was skilled in math talked to an engineer at a previous career day and said he might like to be an engineer.
If you would like to have a booth or sponsor the event, call Roberts at 352-871-3783.