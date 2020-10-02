It wasn’t until after World War II that the United States received the respect from other countries, it puts the USA in a leadership position. The office of President of the United States was highly respected – until now.
I believe Mr. Putin is doing all he can to reduce, or eliminate that respect – and he has an unknowing accomplice in Mr. Trump.
My grandparent came to this country as an indentured servant in 1752. The U.S. was an English colony at the time. Seven years later, the town voted him to be a free man. I was born during the Great Depression. My family have fought in wars – starting with the Revolutionary War. I am a Korean War veteran (Air Force). During my career I have worked for the Justice Department and the Department of the Army.
To me, this pandemic is another war. Alas, we are lacking the leadership to win. We must elect a president who will listen to the advice of experts in their specialized fields.
Until then, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. I am over 80 but I am not willing to succumb to a disease that should have been under control six months ago.
Phyllis Taylor
Sebring