Leadership is something that has been discussed, described and written about over the many years going back to the Greek philosophers. It seems at different times in our history, the shape and style of leadership evolved to fit whatever the current climate was. I know over the years I changed my approach to leadership seeing what worked and what didn’t. I have worked with leaders I admired and others I despised. All these experiences developed a perspective that I currently have. A recent interview of David Gergen, advisor to many United States presidents that aired on CBS Sunday Morning, started me thinking about leadership.
I don’t claim to be an expert, but I think I have had the opportunity in my time on this spinning orb around the sun to see some things regarding leadership. What follows is my opinion, and I own it, and make no excuses for it.
We are currently living in a social climate that is unsustainable. Many are focused on self-preservation of their own power and control. They are not very concerned about the future unless it will benefit them. This approach is selfish and short-sighted.
Some leaders will emphasize the existing problems and will try to blame someone or something else for the issues without offering any real solutions. When solutions require sacrifice or giving up control, it is easier to find fault and create fear and discontent.
We all can identify a leader we admire or a leader we don’t agree with. The contrast and opinions are very raw in our world today. When we evaluate effective leadership, we need to apply a filter to our perspective. Are the leaders we follow and their style serving our beliefs that are for the greater good or are they serving a limited agenda? That is a tough and personal assessment.
So, what can be done and what will make good sustainable leadership? This will be the responsibility of our younger generation who are now growing up. There is hope as we see the younger generation not believing the old ways are better, but are willing to look at new approaches to develop the future they are inheriting. Gergen mentioned young leaders like David Hogg, who experienced a school shooting and rallied awareness of the issue, and Greta Thunberg, going to the United Nations sharing her concerns about climate change. We have our own Sebring High School student Miguel Arceo, who shares his opinion weekly in the Highlands News Sun. These young folks are our future.
There are four central concepts that can build a solid foundation of leadership. They are the Four-Way Test of Rotary International.
1. Is it the Truth?
2. Is it Fair to all concerned?
3. Will it build Good Will and Better Friendships?
4. Will it be Beneficial to all concerned?
Leaders also need to be fearless when making tough decisions that may require sacrifice but which are grounded in the greater good and the long-term perspective.
Leaders need to be able to share a vision that others can believe in and be willing to help implement. That vision will need to be grounded in the 4-way test.
Leaders need to be resilient and have a tough skin to deflect criticism and opposition, as change and sacrifice are a challenge for folks stuck in the status quo or in their own secure self-serving worlds.
Leaders build teams and give credit for success to others and are willing to be accountable for things that don’t work well.
Leaders will not stop moving ahead even when faced with setbacks. They have confidence and determination.
It has been said some are “born leaders.” Maybe, maybe not. Yes, some will have a personality and perspective that will provide them the temperament to become a leader; for others it will develop over time. Leadership can be learned and refined over time.
I am issuing a challenge to those who will soon be graduating high school and college and entering the adult world that is full of challenges. It is up to you to chart the course and plan for the future. Go make the world better, you can do it. You can certainly do better than my generation has done.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.