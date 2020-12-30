The trees are bare. Color has been blown away on autumn breezes that set our chimes to singing. But a sweet memory remains.
Both my husband Ken and I fell into the same delusion.
Drifting leaves floated on the blustery breezes as Ken’s blower lifted the leaves up, up, and away … raking and bagging the excess. Fall literally lived up to its name.
One morning, Ken saw the shape of a cardinal with his back to us clinging to a leafless branch in the distance with a smaller one beside it.
Peering out the window together, I encouraged him to grab his camera before they flew away. But when a stronger wind blew in, our eyes were opened.
These two birds never flew away because they were actually leaves … two colorful ones still hanging on from the kaleidoscope of the autumn palette.
Has that ever happened to you? You ‘know’ what you see yet wait a little while and what you have seen may hold a more exceptional meaning.
As we relive the events of 2020, many of us are grieving for the unexpected, horrific loss of loved ones. Others are depressed by lack of work and purpose. Loved ones remained separated. The emotional turmoil of politics and government have left us jaded, numb and wearied.
I propose that we look for the bright cardinals in the tree even if they only turn out to be a couple of leaves. Call it a ‘leaf tweet,’ if you will. A message sent to our spirits to rejuvenate and restore our soul’s rest and peace while letting go of fear.
How often this year I reminded myself of 2 Timothy 1: 7 NKJV which says, “For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.” Sound mindedness is self-discipline.
While a cloud seems to have descended upon all of us in one way or another, the sun still shines beyond it. As the clouds roll out, trust God’s sovereignty while practicing self-discipline. Then we will see how even in the struggles blessings might be easily over-looked if we don’t open our eyes to see them.
One example for me is recalling the blessing of the sweet and willing spirit of grocery workers who helped keep us safe by delivering our groceries to our door, especially in those early days of the pandemic.
I send out this ‘leaf tweet’ to encourage us to see beyond what our natural eyes may behold to the spiritual insight and blessings God is always giving. Selah