LAKE PLACID — Mayor John Holbrook remembers how things were when he ran for the Town Council of Lake Placid, the southernmost town on the Lake Wales Ridge.
Holbrook, 74, has served the town since 1998; he recounts the time when he and others grew tired of the district-by-district voting that created logjams on the four-member town council.
“If it didn’t help that council member’s district, that council member wouldn’t vote for it,” he said. “The town was stagnant. Several of us ran at the same time, and we got rid of the districts and opened up the whole town.”
The Florida League of Cities honored Holbrook – who celebrated more than 20 years in Lake Placid government last year – with a plaque and proclamation at the Dec. 13 Town Council meeting. Eryn Russell, ambassador with the Florida League, remarked on Holbrook’s long service.
Before he ran for the council, Holbrooke served on the Lake Placid Planning Agency Board, which hears citizen requests for exemptions from the town’s code enforcement rules. He learned a lot about citizen complaints and needs.
After election to the board, Holbrook became vice mayor, then mayor, which he has held for the past dozen years or so. He has had to step in when the council votes 2-2.
One of his most consequential tie-breaking votes was four years ago when he voted “Yea” to the purchase of the Lake Placid Government Center on U.S. 27, which now houses the town government, of course. The vote allowed the town to buy a large, former church building and land. The town moved its operations from DeVane Circle and converted the church into offices for Town Administrator Phil Williams and his department heads. Town Clerk Eva Cooper Hapeman’s office and staff also are in the building.
The former church’s lofty-ceilinged sanctuary now serves as the Town Council hearing room. Holbrook sits at the center of that dais, running the meetings and only voting when the four-member council ties.
But the job is much, much more. From public appearances, such as waving from a car in the Lake Placid Christmas Parade, to attending high school football games, to Caladium Festival openings, and other public festivities, he must keep the town’s players up to speed on what the council is up to.
“I visit all the civic clubs and give talks on the latest decisions on the council,” Holbrook said. “I also take their thoughts on issues and what things affect them. I speak to the Morning Rotary, the Lake Placid Women’s Club, and if there’s something out there the residents want me to do, I’m there for them.”
He also meets with Highlands County and state officials to discuss regional concerns, and meets with U.S. Sugar, Duke Energy and other corporate leaders who affect the town.
He’s the Hollywood version of the American small-town mayor, working in the local hardware store, helping locals pick the right paint or tool for the job. But he’s authentic; he doesn’t put on airs or answer to “his honor” as he helps manage Lake Placid Do it Best Hardware.
And now, the town is facing its largest project yet: The transition of more than a thousand homes from septic tanks to the town’s wastewater treatment system. The $40 million project will require finesse, hard work, and clear communications from the city government to the public. The homes around Lake Placid (lake), Lake June, Lake August and throughout other neighborhoods are to be transitioned a job that will take years.
Holbrook’s term ends in April 2022; he plans to run again.
“I just try to be available for everything that’s required of me,” he said.
Meanwhile, just a few weeks ago Holbrook rode in the town’s Christmas Parade for the umpteenth time. He and his wife Marge rode atop a classy Thunderbird convertible and wished the spectators a Merry Christmas.
“I would like to convince all of the council members to join me in that,” he said with a smile.